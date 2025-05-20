Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Join ReeFiesta 2025 on World Reef Awareness Day

May 20, 2025

ReeFiesta 2025 on Bonaire

ReeFiesta 2025: Dive into Restoration on World Reef Awareness Day

On Sunday, June 1st, celebrate World Reef Awareness Day with Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) at ReeFiesta 2025, a free, island-wide event dedicated to restoring and protecting Bonaire’s coral reefs. As the world kicks off Oceans Month, this annual event unites the community in action, education, and celebration of our vital marine ecosystems.

About the event

ReeFiesta 2025 is made possible through collaboration with 16 dive shop partners and the generous support of sponsors. Participants will begin their day with an engaging coral restoration briefing, followed by hands-on training and a synchronized dive or snorkel session at one of 12 active coral nursery sites.

“ReeFiesta is more than just an event – it’s a celebration of community-powered conservation. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or brand new to snorkeling, you’ll walk away inspired and empowered to protect our reefs.” – Lola Salvador | Education & Internship Program Officer, Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire

The festivities conclude at Van der Valk Plaza ResortBonaire with an evening gathering featuring refreshments, inspiring guest speakers, and a gift raffle filled with eco-friendly prizes and dive shop goodies.

Registration

The event is free to all participants thanks to the support from our sponsors. Divers and snorkelers of all experience levels can join RRFB for a hands-on coral restoration experience. Learn more and sign up here before it’s too late.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
