Bonaire Tackles Waste and Sargassum for Sustainability

by | May 21, 2025 | Local News

sustainability

Bonaire Takes Steps towards Sustainability

On May 15th, an important meeting took place on the sustainable management of waste and the influx of sargassum. Several organizations on Bonaire, including WEB, the Department
Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (LVV), the Public Body of Bonaire (OLB), the Climate Table and Selibon – joined forces with researchers from Wageningen University & Research (WUR). They are working on a project that explores how to reuse organic waste and seaweed in a manner that benefits both nature and agriculture, as well as energy on the island.

The project, BONCIRC, runs until the end of June 2025 and focuses on the reuse of local organic waste, including food scraps, manure, and plant waste. Sargassum – a seaweed species that regularly pollutes the coast – can be usefully deployed, for example, for compost, animal feed, or biogas. This helps Bonaire become less dependent on imports, while protecting the environment.

Local businesses such as Selibon and the chicken farm Punta Blanku are actively involved. Wageningen University & Research and Biobox-E share their expertise, making the project also valuable to other Caribbean islands. BONCIRC is an example of how collaboration between local parties, International institutions, and companies can ensure a greener, smarter, and more sustainable Bonaire.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
