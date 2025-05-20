Isidel Beach Park Celebrates its One Year Anniversary

Isidel Beach Park celebrates its 1st anniversary with a festive evening.

As of May 19, 2025, Isidel Beach Park has existed for one year and will be celebrated on Friday, May 23rd, with a festive evening for the entire community. Everyone is welcome to enjoy music, delicious food, children’s activities, and a special movie screening from 5 PM until Midnight. Admission is free and visitors are invited to bring their own chair or picnic blanket for a relaxing evening outdoors.

The celebration is not only a cozy togetherness, but also a moment to enjoy a year full of milestones, which includes the iconic ‘Bonaire Sign’ in the park, placed in collaboration with Tourism Corporation Bonaire, resulting in a partnership with the Chamber of Commerce that encourages local entrepreneurs. Another milestone is the disability slope for clients of FKPD making sure the park is accessible and safe for all visitors. There are also three employed park managers who provide daily supervision, maintenance and hospitality.

Past Events

Isidel Beach Park was proud to host the Ride for the Roses, which featured sports and solidarity was central. In addition, the restaurant Seaside Krioyo, run by a local entrepreneur, opened Fusion. Another notable moment was the production of a documentary, ‘The Last Journey of Isidel’, in collaboration with the Boneriano Cultural Historical Foundation (FuHiKuBo), where the development and significance of the park are central. Also the documentary ‘Piskadó pa Semper’ was created in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund and FuHiKuBo

displayed. Together with the Public Library Bonaire and SKAL, the Department of Culture of the public body also had several art and cultural evenings organized, including ‘Spoken Word’ and ‘Nochi ku luna yen’.

Milestone

During the anniversary celebration on May 23rd, visitors can enjoy live music from DJ Jewelz and FMK (Musical Formation Kiroyo), a well-prepared barbecue and bar, a bouncer for the children, an official ceremony that begins at 7 PM, and a screening of the documentary ‘90 Aña di aviation in Bonaire’, produced by FuHiKuBo in collaboration with Bonaire International Airport. The documentary begins at 7:30 PM. Of course, cake will also be served to all in attendance.

“Isidel Beach Park has grown into a meeting place in one year, a relaxation and connection for our people and visitors,” said Adely Susana-Jansen, director at Bonaire Government Buildings N.V., owner and operator of the park. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone and moving forward, looking forward to what’s to come.”