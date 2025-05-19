Population Increase on the Islands

The population of the Caribbean Netherlands increased by nearly 1.6 thousand in 2024.

On January 1, 2025, the population of the Caribbean Netherlands stood at nearly 32 thousand for Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba combined. That was an increase of 1,583 (5 percent) over the previous year. The increase was largely due to population growth on Bonaire, primarily resulting from migration. On St Eustatius and Saba, the population also grew due to migration. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of new figures.

Bonaire Statistics

As of 1 January 2025, the population of Bonaire stood at 26,552, representing a 1,419 increase (6 percent) from the previous year. That growth was mainly due to the fact that more people came to live on the island than departed (1,220), and to a limited extent because of natural population growth (82, births minus deaths). The number of people on Bonaire who were born outside the Caribbean Netherlands rose by more than 1,345. This was mainly due to more residents who were born in the European Netherlands, Colombia, Curaçao and the Dominican Republic.

St Eustatius and Saba

As of January 1, 2025, St Eustatius had 3,270 inhabitants: a year-on-year decline of 66 (2 percent). That was mainly due to more people settling on the island than leaving. There was a limited rate of natural increase. The number of people on St Eustatius born outside the Caribbean Netherlands rose by more than 64. The number of inhabitants born on St Maarten grew, in particular, while the number born on Curaçao and the US fell.

The population of Saba stood at 2,158 as of January 1, 2025. That was an increase of 98 (5 percent) over the previous year. More people came to live on the island than departed (108), and the rate of natural increase was limited. The number of people born outside the Caribbean Netherlands on Saba rose by more than 94. In particular, the number of people born in the European Netherlands, St Maarten and Suriname increased. A decrease was mainly seen in residents born on Curaçao.