Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » Population Increase on the Islands

Population Increase on the Islands

by | May 19, 2025 | Local News

Population of the Caribbean Netherlands

The population of the Caribbean Netherlands increased by nearly 1.6 thousand in 2024.

On January 1, 2025, the population of the Caribbean Netherlands stood at nearly 32 thousand for Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba combined. That was an increase of 1,583 (5 percent) over the previous year. The increase was largely due to population growth on Bonaire, primarily resulting from migration. On St Eustatius and Saba, the population also grew due to migration. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of new figures.

Bonaire Statistics

As of 1 January 2025, the population of Bonaire stood at 26,552, representing a 1,419 increase (6 percent) from the previous year. That growth was mainly due to the fact that more people came to live on the island than departed (1,220), and to a limited extent because of natural population growth (82, births minus deaths). The number of people on Bonaire who were born outside the Caribbean Netherlands rose by more than 1,345. This was mainly due to more residents who were born in the European Netherlands, Colombia, Curaçao and the Dominican Republic.

St Eustatius and Saba

As of January 1, 2025, St Eustatius had 3,270 inhabitants: a year-on-year decline of 66 (2 percent). That was mainly due to more people settling on the island than leaving. There was a limited rate of natural increase. The number of people on St Eustatius born outside the Caribbean Netherlands rose by more than 64. The number of inhabitants born on St Maarten grew, in particular, while the number born on Curaçao and the US fell.

The population of Saba stood at 2,158 as of January 1, 2025. That was an increase of 98 (5 percent) over the previous year. More people came to live on the island than departed (108), and the rate of natural increase was limited. The number of people born outside the Caribbean Netherlands on Saba rose by more than 94. In particular, the number of people born in the European Netherlands, St Maarten and Suriname increased. A decrease was mainly seen in residents born on Curaçao.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Self-Sufficiency on the Caribbean Islands

Greater role of business community for self-sufficiency Caribbean parts of the Kingdom. The business community is being given a greater role in the cooperation with the Caribbean islands and countries in the Kingdom. Local entrepreneurship is encouraged by combining...

Volunteers Needed Against Sargassum Tomorrow

Blue Defenders is organizing a sargassum cleanup tomorrow! Recently, there has been considerable amount of Sargassum cleanups. While most of the volunteer action has been concentrated near the Sorobon area, there are other areas that also require assistance. In fact,...

PhD Scholarships for Caribbean Researchers

Pre-announcement Call for proposals PhD Scholarships for Caribbean Researchers. Are you living in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands or born on one of the six islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten) and thinking of...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.