How to Stay Cool During the Extreme Heat on Bonaire

Extreme heat on Bonaire

This week, Bonaire is experiencing extreme heat on the island due to an unusual calm. Normally, the trade winds help to cool us down, but the absence of the wind makes the current temperatures particularly intense. It is, therefore, important to be well prepared and take measures to stay safe and comfortable.

Tips for dealing with the heat:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty. Remember, Bonaire’s tap water is safe to enjoy. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as these can exacerbate fluid loss. Avoid the hottest hours of the day: Try to avoid physical exertion between 11 AM and 4 PM, when the sun is at its strongest. Seek shaded areas or go indoors to stay cool. Wear light clothing: Choose airy, cotton clothing in light colors that keep the body cool and absorb sweat. Keep your home cool: Close curtains and blinds during the day to keep the heat out. Use fans to promote air circulation, but make sure you are not directly facing a fan. Pay attention to vulnerable groups: The elderly, children, and people with chronic conditions are extra sensitive to the heat. Make sure they drink enough and do not stay outside for too long. Cool down in the water: Swimming in the sea (on the west side of the island) or a pool can help lower your body temperature. However, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun without protection.

This extreme heat can have a major impact on your health and daily life. Therefore, stay alert and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones. Check out our climate page for more information on Bonaire’s typical weather.