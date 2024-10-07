Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire Announces New Leadership and Team Expansion

New Leadership and Strategic Expansion at RRFB

Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) is pleased to announce a significant transition in leadership and expansion of its team. Ernst Noyons, an integral member of RRFB for the past three years, has assumed leadership of the organization as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Noyons’ advancement to COO comes as RRFB experiences an expansion of personnel and operations driven by support from several international grants and collaborations. Supported by a specialized team of nine full-time employees and a growing volunteer base, RRFB is fully equipped to carry out crucial, long-term projects amid the mounting challenges facing Bonaire’s reefs.

“I’m proud to lead such a strong and dedicated team as we enter this new chapter. With the reef facing unprecedented challenges, our team’s adaptability ensures we are ready to meet them head-on. Together with our partners, we’re committed to protecting our reefs and securing their future in an ever-changing environment,” – Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ernst Noyons.

New Initiatives Strengthen Reef Restoration Effort

The organization has added new, vulnerable species to its focus, expanded its nursery system around the island, and set plans for an on-land facility that will allow it to greatly scale up its coral breeding program and educational efforts. Beyond their on-island operations, RRFB continues to exchange knowledge with an international network of partners via restoration workshops, conferences, and collaborative projects.

Francesca Virdis, who has led RRFB as Managing Director since its inception in 2012, will be transitioning to a new role as Restoration Strategy & Planning Lead at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s (KAUST) Coral Restoration Initiative in Saudi Arabia. While Francesca has stepped down from her operational role, she will continue to contribute to RRFB as a member of its Board of Directors, bringing her extensive experience and insights to restoration efforts on Bonaire.

“Together with the entire Board of RRFB, I am thrilled to have Ernst leading our Foundation. Alongside our talented senior management team—Caitie Reza, who oversees our communications and development initiatives; Sanne Tuijten, who directs our data, monitoring, and science research projects; and Donetta Murphy, who manages our administrative and financial needs—RRFB is exceptionally well positioned to continue achieving its goals to restore and preserve the biodiversity of Bonaire’s reefs.” – President of RRFB Board of Directors David Fishman

In the face of escalating threats and rapidly changing conditions for Bonaire’s reefs, building capacity has become essential for RRFB. Supported by local and international partners, Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire remains committed to enhancing the resilience of Bonaire’s coral ecosystem in the face of these challenges.