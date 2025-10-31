Historic Breakthrough for Bonaire’s BOPEC Site

Bonaire’s BOPEC Site Remediation and Terminal Restart Arranged

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) proudly announces that the acquisition of the former BOPEC site by Curoil Bonaire Terminals N.V. has been formalized on October 30, 2025. This agreement, which includes the transfer of the leasehold and the start of a large-scale remediation project, is a historic step towards a sustainable and prosperous future for Bonaire.

“Today marks a new era for our island,” said the Executive Council. “We have reached a comprehensive and financially secure solution for one of Bonaire’s most complex environmental challenges. The remediation and the restart of the terminal go hand in hand, creating an unprecedented win-win situation for our people, the economy, and the environment.”

Ecological and Financial Security for Future Generations

The agreement guarantees that the urgent soil and groundwater contamination on the BOPEC site will be addressed. The Executive Council has approved the establishment of the BOPEC Site Remediation Foundation, which will carry out the remediation based on the plan drawn up by experts.

Financial Guarantee: An amount of EUR 22.68 million (including a 20% risk premium) has been earmarked from BOPEC’s bankruptcy estate to finance the remediation. This means that the costs of this historic environmental damage will not be passed on to future generations or the Bonaire taxpayer.

Environmental Protection: The remediation focuses on environmentally urgent issues, such as the partial remediation of the so-called ‘sludge pit’. Moreover, the regulatory authorities, including the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT), have approved the remediation plan, which legally establishes the approach to the historical contamination.

Fuel Security and Economic Boost

The acquisition by Curoil Bonaire Terminals N.V. (a subsidiary of Curoil) has strategic added value for the entire Caribbean region and, crucially, for Bonaire itself.

Fuel Security: The restart of the terminal promotes Bonaire’s long-term fuel and energy security, which is a fundamental policy objective.

Economic Activity: The terminal, located near Rincon, will be a key driver of economic activity and investment in Bonaire, but particularly for Rincon.

Special Opportunities for Rincon: Employment and Confidence

The Executive Council is pleased that this restart also has direct, positive consequences for the local community, particularly that of Rincon and the surrounding area.

Employment: Curoil intends to take over the vast majority of BOPEC’s current employees and offer them new employment contracts, thus preserving and promoting crucial employment in the long term.

Financial Compensation for Former Employees: An essential element of the agreements is the trustee’s commitment that the outstanding claims of former employees, including unpaid wages, will be paid this year. After a long period of uncertainty, this finally brings the desired financial stability to these families.

This milestone was achieved through intensive consultation and a joint effort by the Executive Council, the trustee, and Curoil. The formal transfer of the leasehold to Curoil Bonaire Terminal N.V. took place on October 30, 2025, allowing this sustainable plan to begin immediately.