First Annual Evening of Remembrance on Bonaire

An evening of Remembrance on Bonaire for Loved Ones.



On Sunday, November 2, 2025, the first edition of “Un Anochi di Rekuerdo” (An Evening of Remembrance) will take place at Parke Isidel. This special evening invites the people of Bonaire to come together and pause to remember and honor loved ones who have passed away or are deeply missed.

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to light a lantern with an LED light and place it in a large heart-shaped arrangement. A simple yet meaningful gesture that creates space for peace, reflection, and connection. Lanterns (candle bags) will be available for $5 and can be personalized on-site with a name or message at a small booth.

Music, words, and togetherness

The evening will be guided by music and poetry. Several participants will read poems written by Wilco Harbers, interspersed with musical performances that invite quiet contemplation and a sense of unity.

Remembering together

This evening of remembrance is open to anyone who misses someone, whether the loss is recent or long ago. It will honor not only the loved ones of those present but also the former residents of Hospice Kas Flamboyan. In addition, tribute will be paid to the seven people who were aboard the ship Isidel, which disappeared in 1978 and gave its name to the park. They will also be given a special place within the lantern display.

Organization and purpose

The initiative for “Un Anochi di Rekuerdo” comes from Hospice Kas Flamboyan, which celebrates its 7.5-year anniversary this year and has provided many with a compassionate final home. The idea was inspired by the annual Week4Light event on Curaçao, organized by Hospice Arco Cavent, which has long held deep meaning for that community.

The hospice intends to make this remembrance evening an annual tradition, to bring the community together and to raise additional support for the hospice’s work. All proceeds from the evening will go directly to Hospice Kas Flamboyan.

Invitation

All residents of Bonaire are warmly invited to take part in this first evening of remembrance. Admission is free. Together, we give meaning to memory and keep our loved ones alive in our hearts.

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Location: Parke Isidel

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Admission: Free

Lantern: $5 (includes LED light; available at the booth on-site, cash only)