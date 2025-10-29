Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » First Annual Evening of Remembrance on Bonaire

First Annual Evening of Remembrance on Bonaire

by | Oct 29, 2025 | Local News

An Evening of Remembrance

An evening of Remembrance on Bonaire for Loved Ones.

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, the first edition of “Un Anochi di Rekuerdo” (An Evening of Remembrance) will take place at Parke Isidel. This special evening invites the people of Bonaire to come together and pause to remember and honor loved ones who have passed away or are deeply missed.

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to light a lantern with an LED light and place it in a large heart-shaped arrangement. A simple yet meaningful gesture that creates space for peace, reflection, and connection. Lanterns (candle bags) will be available for $5 and can be personalized on-site with a name or message at a small booth.

Music, words, and togetherness

The evening will be guided by music and poetry. Several participants will read poems written by Wilco Harbers, interspersed with musical performances that invite quiet contemplation and a sense of unity.

Remembering together

This evening of remembrance is open to anyone who misses someone, whether the loss is recent or long ago. It will honor not only the loved ones of those present but also the former residents of Hospice Kas Flamboyan. In addition, tribute will be paid to the seven people who were aboard the ship Isidel, which disappeared in 1978 and gave its name to the park. They will also be given a special place within the lantern display.

Organization and purpose

The initiative for “Un Anochi di Rekuerdo” comes from Hospice Kas Flamboyan, which celebrates its 7.5-year anniversary this year and has provided many with a compassionate final home. The idea was inspired by the annual Week4Light event on Curaçao, organized by Hospice Arco Cavent, which has long held deep meaning for that community.

The hospice intends to make this remembrance evening an annual tradition, to bring the community together and to raise additional support for the hospice’s work. All proceeds from the evening will go directly to Hospice Kas Flamboyan.

Invitation

All residents of Bonaire are warmly invited to take part in this first evening of remembrance. Admission is free. Together, we give meaning to memory and keep our loved ones alive in our hearts.

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Location: Parke Isidel
Time: 7:00 – 9:00 PM
Admission: Free
Lantern: $5 (includes LED light; available at the booth on-site, cash only)

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

The Cadushy Distillery
Bespoke Journeys

Related Posts

Winners of The Cadushy Distillery’s 2025 Rom Rincón VIP Trip

The Lucky Winners of the Rom Rincón 2025 Contest! The Cadushy Distillery is excited to share some wonderful news with you! This year’s lucky winners of the Rom Rincón VIP Trip were Arjan Sibbel and Joy Steemeijer -  congratulations to them both!   Whats's Included in...

Blue Defenders Launches Second Field Study on Whales and Sharks

How Blue Defenders is Researching Whales and Sharks The Blue Defenders team will begin its second field study on Bonaire on October 17th, 2025. During this research, species, numbers, and movements of whales and sharks will be recorded. In addition, the team aims to...

Beat the Heat: Staying Cool on Bonaire

It's HOT on Bonaire It's the time of year where Bonaire is experiences higher temperatures on the island. Normally, the trade winds help to cool us down, but the absence of the wind makes the current temperatures particularly intense. It is extremely important to be...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.