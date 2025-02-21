Get Ready for Bonaire’s 50th Karnaval Celebration – Carnival 2025!

A Celebration of Culture and Joy at Carnival 2025.

Bonaire is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its beloved Carnival 2025, also known as Karnaval! This milestone year promises to be more vibrant than ever, with music, dancing, colorful parades, and the cherished tradition of the Burning of King Momo.

Carnival, also known as Karnaval in Bonaire’s local language of Papiamentu, is all about parades, parties, and traditions. The anticipation of the parades and parties has everyone on the island ready to experience the excitement, especially since it’s the 50th anniversary! Over the next couple of weeks, there will be jump-ins, children’s parades, adult parades, and the burning of King Momo. This is one of the island’s biggest cultural celebrations, and Carnival 2025 will be a year to remember!

When is Bonaire’s Karnaval 2025?

The Children’s parades begin this weekend, and the Adult Grand parades take place next weekend, ending on Tuesday night, March 4, 2025. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a returning Karnaval lover, this is the perfect time to immerse yourself in Bonaire’s joyful spirit.

Dazzling Costumes and Unforgettable Performances

Each parade group brings its own unique theme to life with dazzling costumes and dynamic dance routines. Adorned with sequins, glitter, and feathers, the outfits shimmer under the Caribbean sun, captivating spectators. The sheer extravagance of these costumes often leaves onlookers in awe, marveling at how performers can dance so effortlessly while wearing such elaborate attire. As each group passes by, the breathtaking spectacle continues to impress, showcasing the remarkable craftsmanship behind every intricate detail. Dedicated seamstresses pour their hearts into these designs, and it shows! Many groups even debut different costumes for each parade, so attending multiple events will give you the full Carnival experience.

How to Get Involved in Carnival 2025

Children and Teen Parades: Fun for the Whole Family

Bonaire’s youngest Carnival participants take center stage in the Children’s Parade, offering a delightful experience for families. With vibrant costumes and enthusiastic performances, this event ensures that children can be part of the fun.

Jump-Ups and Jump-Ins: Dance Your Heart Out

Jump-ups and jump-ins are electrifying street parties filled with live music and DJ sets. To join in, simply purchase tickets in advance, immerse yourself in the revelry, and become part of the high-energy celebration.

Grand Parades: The Ultimate Carnival Celebration

The Adult Grand Parades take place the weekend following the Children’s Parade, with festivities kicking off in Rincon on Saturday and in Kralendijk on Sunday during the day. The grand finale, a mesmerizing night parade, lights up the streets on the evening before Lent. Performers showcase their energy, rhythm, and stunning costumes, creating an unforgettable experience filled with music, dance, and pure joy.

Tips for Enjoying Carnival 2025

To get the best view and fully immerse yourself in the high-energy atmosphere, arrive early to claim a prime spot. If you’re sensitive to loud music, consider bringing earplugs—parade vehicles feature powerful speakers that amplify the beats. For daytime parades, sunscreen and water are essential, as shaded areas fill up quickly. Street vendors will be available, offering delicious food and refreshing drinks to keep you fueled throughout the celebrations.

Free Earplugs

The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) just announced that free earplugs are available for everyone celebrating Carnival on Bonaire. How do you get the free earplugs? The earplugs are available through the ZW group. Contact Pamela Janga at 599-701-5790. The earplugs are easy to use and reusable. We recommend all participants and spectators to wear them during carnival.

Join the Festivities and Make Memories!

If you’re visiting Bonaire now through the beginning of March, especially on March 1st, 2nd, and 4th, for the Adult Grand Parades, prepare for an unforgettable adventure! Dance to infectious rhythms, sip on a refreshing drink, and soak in the vibrant Carnival atmosphere—Bonaire style!

And for those attending the Adult Grand Parades, keep an eye out for familiar faces among the costumed dancers and in the crowds—you never know who you might spot! For more details, check the Calendar of Events page—and get ready to celebrate in style!