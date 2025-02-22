Celebrate Bonaire’s Carnival 2025 in a Safe & Responsible Way

Let’s celebrate Carnival (Karnaval) 2025 in a responsible and safe way!

With the approaching Carnival 2025 parades and to ensure safety during all activities, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) strictly adheres to the applicable rules and enforcement of public order during the period of festivities and fun. Details about where the parades will take place can be found on our Calendar of Events page.

Traffic

It is important to pay close attention and be alert in traffic, for your own safety and that of others.

Wear your seat belt, avoid using your phone while driving, do not consume alcohol while driving, wear a suitable helmet when driving a vehicle, and adhere to the maximum permitted speed.

Do not open barricades and do not park your car behind the barricades. This may result in the main road being inaccessible in the event of an emergency.

Park your car in a safe place and do not leave any valuables in the car.

The carnival organizer is responsible for closing the street with barricades and reopening it according to his permit. The street will be closed 1 hour before the parades.

During the parades

Choose reusable cups to avoid dangerous situations and do not walk around with glasses or glass bottles.

Young people, make clear agreements with your parents about where you are or where you are going. Avoid using alcohol and drugs. Make sure you protect yourself from the sun and drink enough water.

Pay close attention to your children, use earplugs for them, and instruct them on who they can contact (police) and what to say in case they get lost.

If you are going to drink alcohol, do not abuse it and make an appointment with someone who can take you home safely; do not drive yourself.

Bicycles, two-wheeled motor vehicles, and scooters are not allowed on the carnival route when it is closed.

Fights and the use of any weapons or drugs will not be tolerated. If necessary, the police will search and check persons and vehicles that are in the area where carnival parades take place.

After each parade, when the street is opened, loud music is not allowed anywhere along the carnival route, and there may be no people on the road obstructing traffic.

Given the long period away from home, it is advisable to lock your house properly and provide sufficient lighting when leaving.

Carnival groups

Groups that participate in the parades must be present with their vehicles 1.5 hours in advance, before the departure time in connection with the necessary checks.

The police check whether drivers have a valid driver’s license for the vehicle they are driving and whether they have valid insurance. They also will conduct a test for alcohol consumption at the beginning and during the parades.

It is preferable that each vehicle has two drivers.

Do not let anyone sit on the edge of the pick-up truck or truck during the parade.

If the carnival groups are on time, the parade will leave on time so that every participant can enjoy themselves during the set time.

Police are prepared for Carnival 2025

KPCN is well prepared and has sufficient police officers, both on foot, in cars, on bicycles, and on scooters. They will intensify the checks at strategic and busy locations. The police will take strict action against people who cause a nuisance and do not follow the orders of the authorities.

Let us all adhere to the safety rules, enjoy ourselves healthily, and obey the orders of the police so that we can celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Carnival 2025 in a responsible and safe way. The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force wishes everyone a pleasant Carnival season. Keep up to date on the parades on our Calendar of Events page.