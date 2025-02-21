Camera Surveillance During Carnival (Karnaval) 2025 for Safety

Camera Surveillance During Carnival 2025.

The governor has decided to use camera surveillance during the carnival activities. The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) will not only be present at the parades but will also be using camera surveillance during Carnival 2025. From February 22, 2025, to March 5, 2025, mobile cameras will be used to monitor the various activities during the carnival period in both Rincon and Playa (Kralendijk).

Camera surveillance for safety and efficient police deployment

Cameras will be used at various strategic locations during carnival and will only record in public spaces. The aim of this measure is not only to maintain public order, but also to improve the safety of visitors and to support the police and other emergency services in a quick and targeted response to incidents. Thanks to live camera images, the police can take immediate action where necessary. The camera surveillance uses 16 cameras at the following locations:

Rincon:

Kaya Commerce and Kaya Encarnacion R. Sint Jago

Kaya Rincon

Kaya Cocorobi (near the Antonio Trenidad Stadium)

Playa (Kralendijk):

Kaya International and Kaya Gilberto F. Croes

The grounds of the stadium in Playa

Kaya Gilbertico F. Croes and Kaya L.S. Coffi

Kaya Grandi (near the Tourist Office)

Kaya Libertador Simon Bolivar

Roundabout Kaya Nikiboko South – Kaya L.D. Gerharts

Kaya Nikiboko Zuid

Kaya Nikiboko Zuid – Kaya Gilberto F. Croes

Kaya Londres and Kaya Gilberto F. Croes

Kaya Internashonal and Kaya Industria

Kaya Industria

Roundabout Kaya Industria – Kaya Nikiboko Zuid

Crossing Kaya Nikiboko Zuid with Kaya Berlin

What happens to the camera images?

The camera images are processed to properly perform the daily police task (Article 8 Wpg). The recorded images are destroyed after a maximum of four weeks. If within those four weeks there is concrete reason to suspect that the camera images are necessary for the investigation of a criminal offence, then those images can be processed further for that purpose. The terms for that new processing will then apply.

Together for a safer Bonaire

Your cooperation is important for the success of these measures. We appreciate your understanding and commitment. Together we will ensure a safe and enjoyable Carnival on Bonaire.