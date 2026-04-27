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Color Your Walk 2026 is This Weekend!

by | Apr 27, 2026 | Events

Color Your Walk 2026

Join Color Your Walk 2026 on Bonaire.

Get ready for a colorful and energetic event as Color Your Walk 2026 makes its annual return. It is said to be bigger and better than ever before! This lively annual walk invites participants of all ages to come together for a fun-filled morning celebrating health, community, and positivity.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, starting at the Middle Pier (Waf Di Douane). Participants will kick off the day with a warm-up session at 6:15 AM, followed by the official start of the walk at 6:30 AM.

For just $20, each participant receives a full experience package that includes a T-shirt, water, juice, fruit, and bread to stay energized throughout the walk.

Color Your Walk is more than just a walk; it’s a vibrant celebration filled with music, entertainment, and a shared sense of community spirit. Whether you’re walking with friends, family, or joining solo, it’s the perfect way to connect, stay active, and add a splash of color to your day.

Make sure you pick up your tickets at Lisa’s Convenience Store, Luciano’s, Gas Express, or The Bucket. Once you have your tickets, you can pick up your T-Shirt the day prior between 9 AM and 6PM at the Building Depot.

And just a bit of advice, you might want to bring something to protect your face. Have fun!

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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