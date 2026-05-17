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Low Season Deals at First Bonaire Car Rental

by | May 17, 2026 | Vehicle Rentals

Low Season Deals at First Bonaire Car Rental

Discover Bonaire with First Bonaire Car Rental.

Are you looking for a reliable car rental company on Bonaire? At First Bonaire Car Rental, you’ll explore the island with comfort, freedom, and some of the best low season car rental deals on the island.

Whether you’re visiting Bonaire for diving, beach hopping, family vacations, or adventure trips through Washington Slagbaai National Park, having a reliable rental car is essential. With affordable pricing, a modern fleet, and free airport or accommodation pick-up & drop-off service, First Bonaire Car Rental makes discovering Bonaire easy and stress-free.

Low Season Deals – Save More While Exploring Bonaire

Are you traveling during Bonaire’s low season? This is the perfect time to take advantage of exclusive discounted rental rates. From compact city cars to rugged pickup trucks for divers and adventurers, First Bonaire Car Rental offers some of the most competitive Bonaire car rental deals on the island.

Guests can enjoy lower daily rates, more vehicle availability, and flexible rental options while still receiving the same excellent personal service. Low season on Bonaire is ideal for visitors looking for a quieter island experience, beautiful weather, and better travel value.

Modern Vehicles for Every Type of Traveler

The fleet includes new automatic and manual vehicles for every type of vacation on Bonaire. Choose a city car for easy island cruising, an SUV for comfort, or a pickup truck perfect for shore diving and exploring the national park. All vehicles are clean, reliable, and ready for island adventures.

Why Travelers Choose First Bonaire Car Rental

  • Competitive low season pricing
  • Free airport and accommodation transfer service
  • New and reliable vehicles
  • Automatic and manual transmission options
  • Pickup trucks ideal for divers
  • Friendly local service
  • Price includes insurance
  • Fast and easy booking process

First Bonaire Car Rental also offers additional services such as extra insurance coverage, a cool box to keep your food and drinks fresh, child seats for safe family travel, diving equipment and a scuba tank renewal service, snorkel sets with fins, and waterproof phone cases to keep your phone dry while enjoying the beautiful blue reefs.

Bonaire has limited public transportation, which makes a rental vehicle the easiest and most convenient way to experience the island. From the stunning salt flats in the south to the beaches in the north, renting a vehicle gives you complete freedom to explore Bonaire at your own pace.

Book your rental car early and enjoy the best low season deals with First Bonaire Car Rental.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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