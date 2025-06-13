Free Community Event on International Yoga Day 2025

History of International Yoga Day

For International Yoga Day, people around the world are all set to take out their yoga mats and start exercising, but they might not be aware that yoga goes back centuries. Yoga is considered to be an ancient practice that originated 5,000 years ago in India. It was developed as a way to interconnect the mind, body and spirit to step closer into enlightenment.

As the practice became popular in the west, it became popularized as an exercise and relaxation method, with claims to help the body’s general well-being, alleviate physical injuries and chronic pain.

The idea of International Yoga Day was first proposed in 2014, where a resolution to establish June 21 as International Yoga Day was introduced by India’s Ambassador. The date of June 21 was chosen as it is the Summer Solstice, the day where there is the most sun out of every other day of the year. Overall, it received support from 177 nations, the highest number of co-sponsors for any UN resolution, proclaiming June 21 as the International Yoga Day.

On June 21, 2015, nearly 36,000 people and many other high-profile political figures from all around the world, performed 21 asanas (yoga postures) for 35 minutes in New Delhi in what was the first International Yoga Day, and the day has been celebrated around the globe ever since.