Join the First Washington Park Trail Run on June 22nd

Get Ready for the First-Ever Washington Park Trail Run on Bonaire!

Bonaire’s runners, walkers, and outdoor enthusiasts have a new event to look forward to soon! The very first edition of the Washington Park Trail Run is happening on Sunday, June 22nd, offering two exciting trail distances through the stunning landscapes of Washington Slagbaai National Park.

Two Trail Options Available for All Levels

The long route will be a 24 KM Trail Run that begins at 6:00 AM with a bus departure from the Stadion Antonio Trenidad at 5:30 AM.

The shorter route will be a 10 KM Trail Run that begins at 7:00 AM with a bus departure from the Stadion Antonio Trenidad at 6:30 AM. The route will be the Lagadishi Trail Route.

Whether you’re an experienced trail runner or just starting out, there’s a distance suited for everyone! And don’t worry, there will be multiple water stations along the routes as well as fruits and refreshments at the finish line.

Location & Logistics

Trail Location: Washington Slagbaai National Park

Parking & Bus Pickup: Stadion Antonio Trenidad

Return Transportation: Buses will transport all runners back to the stadium after the race

Race Number Pickup

Participants must collect their race numbers at the Jorge Nicolaas Sports Hall during one of the following times:

Friday, June 20th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 21st from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Register in Advance

Ready to take on the challenge? Secure your spot today at Trailrunbonaire.com. Online Registration is REQUIRED but Participation FREE OF CHARGE! Registration Closes on Saturday June 21st at 8PM OR when 450 registrations is reached.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience Bonaire’s national park in a whole new way. Lace up your running shoes and hit the trails!