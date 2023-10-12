Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Fish Like a Local with Mako Tours on a Deep Sea Fishing Charter

by | Oct 12, 2023 | Activities, Fishing

Deep sea fishing with Mako Tours

Adrenaline-packed deep sea fishing.

Are you planning your vacation to Bonaire and think you have experienced it all? Why not consider booking a private deep sea fishing charter? It’s not only fun but can be quite exciting as well!

The Captain of Mako Tours, Captain Jordan, is a native fisherman who enjoys all aspects of fishing like a local. With his unbeatable knowledge of the surrounding waters of Bonaire and marine life, you are sure to have a fantastic day at sea. As a fully- licensed Captain, you will be in good hands during your private charter. His boat “Valhalla” has recently been fully renovated and packed with state of the art electronics, GPS, fish finder and high quality gear needed for an ultimate fishing experience.

What can I expect to catch with Mako Tours?

Bonaire waters are full of marine life. During your deep-sea private charter, you may catch wahoo, marlin, sailfish, yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna, skipjacks, mahi-mahi and occasionally barracudas. The deep drops could also bring up swordfish, queen snapper, red snapper, amberjack and groupers. The possibilities are vast and always a surprise.

About your charter

Mako Tours offers a 5-hour, 6-hour, and 8-hour charters. Of course, the longer you stay out on the waters, the more chance you will have of catching fish! Not only will you have an exciting day on the water, but reeling in large fish can be incredibly exhilarating. After all, there is the thrill of not knowing what you are bringing out of the water.

With a maximum of 6 people, you can share the excitement with a few friends or family members. While it can be physically demanding, being out on the water can also be incredibly peaceful at times. The feel of the waves can be a great way to unwind and destress.

What happens to the fish I catch?

Mako Tours believes in fish sharing. Since most species that are caught are edible and highly sought after, no fish goes to waste. The catch of the day is divided evenly amongst the guests, Captain Jordan and boat. The Captain will clean your choice of fish and fillet it for you at the end of the charter.

Book your deep sea fishing charter today.

High season is just beginning so make sure you reserve your spot today with Mako Tours!

 

(Source: Bonaire Insider)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
