Partial Solar Eclipse Visible This Saturday on Bonaire!

A partial solar eclipse is expected to take place tomorrow, October 14th.

While this phenomenon doesn’t happen often, the partial solar eclipse will be visible on Bonaire and the surrounding ABC islands tomorrow afternoon. During the event, the Moon will come between the Sun and the Earth, partially covering the Sun’s disk.

The last time it took place in our region was in 1998. At that point, it was a total solar eclipse. Tomorrow, instead of a total solar eclipse, it will be a partial one since about 60% of the sun will be covered during the event’s peak.

When is the peak time on Saturday?

The event will start tomorrow at 12:49 PM, peaking at 2:32 PM, and ending at 4:05 PM. On Aruba and Curacao, it will be visible just a few minutes before the listed times.

How can I protect my eyes?

Protecting your eyes is crucial during any solar eclipse, including a partial one like the one we will be experiencing. Eclipse blindness is a danger, so please be careful.

To view, you should use specific ISO-labeled solar eclipse glasses. Your everyday sunglasses won’t cut it. It’s also unsafe to look at the sun through an unfiltered iPhone, camera, binoculars, or telescope. Without a solar filter on these devices, you could damage your camera!

Tomorrow, Bonaire is projected to have good weather conditions for the event. Aruba and Curacao will also be able to enjoy the partial solar eclipse. Various other areas will be able to see it as well. Just remember to protect your eyes!