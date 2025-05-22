First Round of Climate Table Talks with Stakeholders

Bonaire Takes First Step Toward Climate Plan During Table Talks.

The first round of climate table talks on Bonaire has been successfully completed. Throughout March and April, more than twenty engaged stakeholders worked together intensively to discuss the impacts of climate change on the island. The outcomes of these discussions will serve as crucial input for the forthcoming Climate Intent Document and the subsequent Climate Plan.

Participants were able to choose, per session, the domains that interested them most, such as water, nature, infrastructure, or culture. It quickly became evident, however, how interconnected these domains are. As a result, many stakeholders opted to take part in multiple, or even all, sessions. This broad participation highlights that climate change affects everyone and that a joint, integrated approach is essential.

These discussions mark an important first step toward a widely supported climate vision for Bonaire – a vision that will eventually be further developed by the government. The active involvement of participants and their willingness to collaborate on solutions demonstrate that the issue resonates deeply with those committed to a livable and climate-resilient Bonaire.

Successful Second Round with Smaller Organizations

On May 6th and 13th, a second round of climate table talks took place, this time focusing on smaller organizations and businesses. These sessions were also successful. With support from the Chamber of Commerce, who promoted participation via social media, more than 18 stakeholders joined the sessions. The format was more compact, yet also more interactive, which was positively received.

Next Steps: Putting the Community First

In June, climate table talks will continue in local neighborhoods, in collaboration with community leaders, Akseso, and neighborhood police officers. A special climate session for youth will also take place, involving both high school students and pupils from primary school grades 7 and 8. The project group considers it essential to hear the voice of the community. That is why members of the climate table will be actively engaging with residents in their neighborhoods in the coming period. This will give everyone the opportunity to share ideas, concerns, and experiences related to climate change and its impact on daily life.

Chair Nolly Oleana makes a call to the public: “I call on everyone to get involved and make their voice heard. Climate change affects us all. Only together can we build a livable and resilient Bonaire.”

Our island, our responsibility. Get involved.