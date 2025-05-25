Make an Impact on International Plastic Free Day 2025

Stand Up for a Cleaner Bonaire on International Plastic-Free Day

Every year on May 25th, International Plastic-Free Day encourages people around the world to reflect on the impact of plastic waste and take action to reduce it. For Bonaire, this day highlights the ongoing need to protect our unique environment above and below the waterline from disposable plastics.

Ban on Specific Products.

A few years ago, Bonaire banned the sale and distribution of single-use plastic items such as plastic bags, straws, stirrers, cutlery, and Styrofoam in shops and hospitality businesses. While this has helped reduce plastic waste, litter is still often found along Bonaire’s beaches, roadsides, and other areas.

What Can You Do to make a difference?

Wherever you are in the world on International Plastic-Free Day, take simple steps to be part of the solution:

Carry a reusable water bottle and shopping bag

Say no to disposable utensils and take-out containers

Sort and dispose of any plastic waste

Encourage friends and visitors to make plastic-free choices

Get Involved: Local Beach Cleanups

Safe drinking water on Bonaire.

Did you know that Bonaire’s tap water is delicious and perfectly safe to drink directly from the tap? Please avoid buying cases of one-use plastic bottles. Bring a reusable bottle from home for your next vacation or purchase one on Bonaire as a souvenir.

Want to take it a step further? Join local cleanup initiatives:

Clean Coast Bonaire hosts monthly cleanups at different coastal sites.

One Hour Clean Up Power hosts weekly one-hour cleanup events, often on the weekends.

Find both groups’ schedules on our Calendar of Events and Weekly Events pages.

Let’s Make a Difference

Every choice counts. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, your actions help preserve Bonaire’s natural beauty for generations to come. Let’s keep our island plastic-free today and continue these simple steps to make it a habit.