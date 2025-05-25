Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Make an Impact on International Plastic Free Day 2025

by | May 25, 2025 | Nature

Reusable water bottle

Stand Up for a Cleaner Bonaire on International Plastic-Free Day

Every year on May 25th, International Plastic-Free Day encourages people around the world to reflect on the impact of plastic waste and take action to reduce it. For Bonaire, this day highlights the ongoing need to protect our unique environment above and below the waterline from disposable plastics.

Ban on Specific Products.

A few years ago, Bonaire banned the sale and distribution of single-use plastic items such as plastic bags, straws, stirrers, cutlery, and Styrofoam in shops and hospitality businesses. While this has helped reduce plastic waste, litter is still often found along Bonaire’s beaches, roadsides, and other areas.

What Can You Do to make a difference?

Wherever you are in the world on International Plastic-Free Day, take simple steps to be part of the solution:

  • Carry a reusable water bottle and shopping bag
  • Say no to disposable utensils and take-out containers
  • Sort and dispose of any plastic waste
  • Encourage friends and visitors to make plastic-free choices
  • Get Involved: Local Beach Cleanups

Safe drinking water on Bonaire.

Did you know that Bonaire’s tap water is delicious and perfectly safe to drink directly from the tap? Please avoid buying cases of one-use plastic bottles. Bring a reusable bottle from home for your next vacation or purchase one on Bonaire as a souvenir.

Want to take it a step further? Join local cleanup initiatives:

  • Clean Coast Bonaire hosts monthly cleanups at different coastal sites.
  • One Hour Clean Up Power hosts weekly one-hour cleanup events, often on the weekends.

Find both groups’ schedules on our Calendar of Events and Weekly Events pages.

Let’s Make a Difference

Every choice counts. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, your actions help preserve Bonaire’s natural beauty for generations to come. Let’s keep our island plastic-free today and continue these simple steps to make it a habit.

Join ReeFiesta 2025 on World Reef Awareness Day

ReeFiesta 2025: Dive into Restoration on World Reef Awareness Day On Sunday, June 1st, celebrate World Reef Awareness Day with Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) at ReeFiesta 2025, a free, island-wide event dedicated to restoring and protecting Bonaire’s coral...

Volunteers Needed Against Sargassum Tomorrow

Blue Defenders is organizing a sargassum cleanup tomorrow! Recently, there has been considerable amount of Sargassum cleanups. While most of the volunteer action has been concentrated near the Sorobon area, there are other areas that also require assistance. In fact,...

The 2025 Sea Turtle Nesting Season has Begun!

The 2025 sea turtle nesting season officially begins! It’s that time of year again! It’s the start of the 2025 sea turtle nesting season on Bonaire. As of May 1st, the Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) staff and volunteer beachkeepers conduct their nesting...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
