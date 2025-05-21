BON DOET 2025 was a Huge Success!

A Recap of a Successful BON DOET 2025.

This past Saturday, May 17, 2025, we successfully wrapped up BON DOET 2025. This year’s edition was extra special as we celebrated the 15th anniversary of the biggest volunteer event

on Bonaire.

15th anniversary

The celebration kicked off on May 15th with a special event honoring the people behind BON DOET — from the original team to the nonprofit organizations and countless volunteers who helped grow the event over the years.

Volunteer Action on May 16th and 17th

On May 16, BON DOET 2025 officially opened with our elderly community at Parke Tului. Our interim Island Governor, Ingrid Sealy, delivered a heartfelt speech to launch the two days of volunteer work, thanking everyone contributing to the cause. These two days showed us how much we can achieve when we come together. Volunteers from all walks of life joined forces with nonprofit organizations to lend a helping hand. It was heartwarming to see the smiles of our elders, and equally inspiring to watch children and young people get involved.

Over the course of the two days, more than 700 volunteers participated, contributing to over 50 different projects. BON DOET coordinator Roosje van der Hoek reflects on a successful edition:

“Like any big event, we faced challenges. But with unity and commitment, we managed to make the 15th edition of BON DOET a reality. The most beautiful part was seeing everyone –

regardless of background, language or age – working together with one shared goal: to contribute to our community on Bonaire. The impact goes beyond the work done – it’s in the

connections we’ve built.”

Thank You!

NGO Platform Bonaire, in collaboration with the Oranje Fonds and the BON DOET 2025 team, would like to extend its gratitude to all the nonprofit organizations and volunteers who participated in this 15th edition. Together, we make a difference!

BON DOET is a volunteer initiative organized by NGO Platform Bonaire in collaboration with the Oranje Fonds and various nonprofit organizations, aimed at encouraging volunteer work in

Bonaire.