Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Hotels & Lodging
    3.  » Your Peaceful Island Escape at Casa Mantana Bonaire

Your Peaceful Island Escape at Casa Mantana Bonaire

by | Oct 26, 2025 | Hotels & Lodging

Studio Mantana

Casa Mantana Boutique Guesthouse Bonaire: Your Tranquil Island Retreat

In the heart of Bonaire, Casa Mantana Boutique Guesthouse offers an intimate escape where modern comfort meets island charm. This small-scale, boutique-style retreat invites visitors to slow down, unwind, and feel at home while exploring all that Bonaire has to offer. Whether you’ve come for the island’s world-class scuba diving or simply to relax under the Caribbean sun, Casa Mantana sets the perfect stage for your getaway.

Boutique Comfort with a Personal Touch

Casa Mantana Boutique Guesthouse is a reflection of its owners’ passion for hospitality, welcoming guests into a calm and beautiful atmosphere from the moment they arrive. With five thoughtfully designed studios and guestrooms, the property maintains a peaceful 21+ setting, which is ideal for couples or solo travelers seeking relaxation and privacy.

Each room blends elegance with practical amenities like air conditioning, WiFi, and a private bathroom. Studios come with fully equipped kitchens, while guestrooms include a fridge, plates, and cutlery, that is perfect for a light breakfast or evening snack on your private terrace surrounded by tropical greenery. Guests may also enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast for an additional fee, savoring the start of a new island day with a cup of coffee and a gentle breeze.

Designed with Scuba Divers and Adventurers in Mind

Casa Mantana’s facilities extend beyond comfort. A rinse tank and secure lockers are available for dive and kite gear, making it a great base for ocean enthusiasts. The guesthouse is conveniently located just a short drive from some of Bonaire’s best dive sites and snorkeling spots. Within walking distance, guests can explore Kralendijk’s boulevard lined with restaurants, boutique shops, and local supermarkets.

Explore Bonaire with Ease

Perfectly situated for exploration, Casa Mantana puts Bonaire’s natural wonders and cultural gems right at your fingertips. Whether diving into the island’s renowned coral reefs, kitesurfing along the coastline, hiking its rugged trails, or discovering its unique history, every experience is within easy reach.

The friendly hosts are always happy to share local insights, arrange tours, and help guests make the most of their stay. Their personalized service ensures that every visitor enjoys a seamless, memorable experience that feels tailored to them.

Book Your Stay in Paradise

Casa Mantana Boutique Guesthouse Bonaire combines small-scale charm, tranquility, and genuine hospitality to create a true home away from home. Planning a last minute vacation or a winter escape? Book your stay today and discover the peaceful, authentic side of Bonaire at Casa Mantana.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

The Cadushy Distillery
Bespoke Journeys

Related Posts

Recommended Bonaire Accommodations & Rental Vehicles

Top Picks for Accommodations and Rental Vehicles Finding the perfect accommodation and rental vehicle for your Bonaire vacation is easier than you think. With our recommended options, you can quickly narrow your search and book with confidence. Explore our list (in no...

Bespoke Journeys Creates Tailored Bonaire Adventures

Planning a Dive Trip to Bonaire? Here’s How Bespoke Journeys Can Help. Bonaire, located in the Dutch Caribbean, has long been known as one of the top shore diving destinations in the world. With consistently warm waters, excellent visibility, and a location outside...

Bonaire’s Tourism Update for 2024

Bonaire Achieved Record-Breaking Tourism Numbers in 2024 Bonaire welcomed a remarkable 182,181 stay-over visitors in 2024, surpassing previous tourism records set in 2023 (169,706 visitors), 2022 (169,200 visitors), and 2019 (157,000 visitors). This new milestone...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.