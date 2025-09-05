Experience Bonaire Day 2025 Events Tonight and Tomorrow

Let’s celebrate Bonaire Day 2025 together!

The Public Body of Bonaire proudly invites all locals and visitors to celebrate our national day together. Under the theme “We are Bonaire” we stand firm by our unity, our culture and our future. On September 5th and 6th, we will gather to experience this special moment with a festive program full of music and tradition.

Friday, September 5th – Let’s meet!

From 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM

The evening before Dia di Bonaire is about meeting, connecting and celebrating. The program consists of inspiring talks, performances by local artists and dance. Exactly at 00:00 we sing together with a spectacular fireworks show. An evening full of energy not to be missed.

Saturday, September 6th – Ceremony & Cultural Celebration

The holiday itself starts at 9.00 am with the official ceremony, where we collectively raise the flag raise and honor our national pride. From 12:00 noon the cultural program starts. At several places you will come into touch with the richness of our culture: music, dance, crafts and culinary delicacies from Bonaire. A day full of tradition, meeting and fun, for young and old.

Let’s Celebrate!

Bonaire Day (Dia di Boneiru) is a day when we say together: “We are Bonaire – We are Good luck.” Everyone is welcome to experience these moments with us. Find the Papiamentu calendar on our Calendar of events page.