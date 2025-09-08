Blue Defenders & RoffaReefs Join Forces for Marine Research

A New Expedition for Blue Defenders.

This coming Wednesday, the new expedition of Blue Defenders starts around Bonaire. During this open sea field study, the organization focuses on whales, dolphins, and sharks. Shark research uses of a construction with an underwater camera, the BRUV (Baited Remote Underwater Video). It captures images of sharks in their natural environment. With this method, Blue Defenders aims to lay the foundation for a larger shark research project in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Partnership with RoffaReefs

During the expedition, Blue Defenders partners with RoffaReefs, a program developed at Diergaarde Blijdorp, Rotterdam. RoffaReefs researches and grows marine fisheries to protect and restore coral reefs and is active on Bonaire and at Zoo Blijdorp. During the expedition, the team collects fish eggs from the open sea and performs water quality measurements.

Clean water is the foundation for healthy marine life: dolphins rely on strong fish populations, fish need clean water to reproduce, and the local economy relies on that same sea for food and diving tourism, for example.

The three pillars of RoffaReefs

RoffaReefs partners with PISKABON and other local organizations. In this way, an approach has been developed with three pillars: nature itself, the local community, and science. The study connects the knowledge of local fishers with modern science.

From Eggspedition to Protection

Dolphins are an important gauge of ocean health. Yet there is still little known about the fish they eat, especially in the early days of their lives. During the Egg Expedition, RoffaReefs collects fish eggs. Using artificial intelligence and automatic photo analysis can improve species recognition. Eventually, the program aims to create a spawning calendar for marine fish. With calendars, researchers can better locate important spawning areas in nature and protected areas.

Joint goal

The expedition of Blue Defenders and RoffaReefs brings new insights to the conservation of whales, dolphins, sharks and coral reefs. Both organizations work together towards the same goal: a healthy sea full of life.