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Enjoy a Massage at Your Villa, Yacht, or Resort with Bon Massage

by | Jul 13, 2026 | Spas and Wellness

Bon Massage

From Villas to Yachts, Bon Massage Comes to You.

One of the best parts of a vacation on Bonaire is slowing down and enjoying the island at your own pace. Whether you’ve spent the day scuba diving, snorkeling, sailing, or exploring, giving your body time to recover can make the rest of your trip even more enjoyable.

Bon Massage makes relaxation simple by bringing professional massage therapy directly to you. Instead of traveling to a spa, licensed massage therapist Nicholas Stewart arrives at your preferred location with everything needed for a personalized massage. From the massage table to the calming music and quality massage oils, your space is transformed into a private wellness retreat within minutes.

Whether you’re looking to ease sore muscles after several days of diving, release built-up tension from travel, or enjoy a peaceful hour of relaxation, each session is tailored to your comfort and goals.

Relaxation Beyond Your Villa

Bon Massage isn’t limited to villas or vacation rentals. If you’re spending the day aboard a private yacht, catamaran, or boat, Nicholas can bring the massage experience to the water as well. Imagine unwinding with a professional massage while surrounded by Bonaire’s turquoise sea. It’s a unique way to elevate a relaxing day on the water.

The same convenient service is also available at hotels, apartments, private homes, resorts, and workplaces, making it easy to fit wellness into your schedule wherever you happen to be on the island. Whether you are a visitor or a local, booking with Bon Massage is the ideal way to treat yourself.

Professional Care for Every Guest

Bon Massage offers a variety of massage techniques. Each massage is designed to meet your individual needs while providing a professional, comfortable, and restorative experience.

Whether you’re visiting Bonaire for adventure or to unwind, Bon Massage allows you to enjoy the benefits of expert massage therapy without ever leaving your location. All you have to do is relax while everything else comes to you.

Book your appointment in advance.

Ready to treat yourself during your stay on Bonaire? Book your appointment online and experience Bon Massage for high-quality and convenient massage therapy across the island.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.