Protecting Bonaire’s Yellow-shouldered Amazon Parrots

Keep Bonaire’s Parrots Wild: Do not feed them.

The Public Entity of Bonaire calls upon residents and visitors not to feed wild loras. The lora, also known as the Yellow-shouldered Amazon Parrot, is a unique parrot species that has lived on Bonaire for thousands of years. Bonaire is one of the last places where this species still exists in the wild.

Although the parrot population has grown in recent years, the species remains vulnerable. Feeding wild loras can have harmful consequences. Birds fed by humans lose their natural fear of people, putting them at greater risk of accidents involving cars, buildings, or pets. Young loras can also become dependent on humans instead of learning to forage for natural food themselves.

Furthermore, feeding sites can spread diseases because many birds congregate in close proximity. The food people provide often lacks the essential nutrients wild loras require. According to experts, the healthiest lora is a wild one; these birds are adapted to Bonaire’s natural environment and are best protected by being left undisturbed.

The Yellow-shouldered Amazon Parrot is protected by local and international law. It is prohibited to disturb, feed, capture, keep, buy, or sell wild loras. It is an important part of Bonaire’s natural and cultural heritage. Everyone can help by enjoying these parrots in the wild, without feeding them or keeping them as pets. Together, we can ensure that Bonaire’s loras continue to fly free in the future.