Additional flights to Bonaire during Summer 2025

Flamingo Airport will receive more flights during Summer 2025.

Bonaire International Airport (BIA) and Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) announce the flight schedule for upcoming summer season. This summer, more airlines will offer connections to and from Flamingo Airport, giving both residents and visitors a wider choice in the traditionally more quiet season.

Compared to last summer season, some new airlines are active on Bonaire: JetBlue operates a flight from New York JFK twice a week, and Corendon also offers a twice a week flight from Amsterdam. Air Century starts a seasonal Wednesday flight to Santo Domingo – La Isabela.

In collaboration with BIA and TCB, American Airlines has announced they will significantly expand their seat capacity to Miami this summer. Until September, flights will be operated four times a week with the considerably larger B737-800 aircraft. This will better serve the entire North American market via Miami.

Interisland flights, which are of great importance to our community, also continue to develop steadily. Thanks to larger aircraft at Z Air, seat capacity to and from Curacao is expected to increase. In addition, Divi Divi Air is expanding its flight schedule, while Winair will continue its morning and evening flights to Sint Maarten via Curacao three times a week.

With a wider choice of international and regional airlines, the flight schedule for summer 2025 has become more versatile. With daily and weekly flights, travelers can count on frequent connections to the most important destinations in Europe, North America and the Caribbean.