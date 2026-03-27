Bonaire Participates in Earth Hour 2026

Bonaire participates in Earth Hour: lighting around Wilhelminaplein off for one hour Saturday evening.

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, Bonaire will participate in Earth Hour. The public lighting on and around Wilhelminaplein, parts of Kaya Grandi and Kaya N.E. Craane, as well as the lighting of the dome on Wilhelminaplein, will be temporarily switched off from 20:30 to 21:30. Afterwards, the lighting will be switched back on at 21:30.

With this symbolic action, Bonaire joins a global movement in which millions of people, organizations, and well-known buildings turn off the lights for one hour to draw attention to the Earth and the importance of nature conservation. Earth Hour has grown worldwide into a powerful moment of awareness and collective action for our planet.

About Earth Hour

Earth Hour is more than just turning off the lights for an hour. It is a moment to reflect on what each of us can do for a more sustainable future. Small steps make a big difference together: switching off unnecessary lights at home, being more conscious about energy and water, and choosing sustainable habits more often in daily life. Symbolically turning off the lights is a visible and connecting gesture in this regard.

The Public Body Bonaire calls upon residents, entrepreneurs, and organizations to join in on Saturday, March 28th, at 8:30 PM. Turn off non-essential lighting for an hour at home, at work, or in the neighborhood, and show that Bonaire is taking responsibility together for a sustainable living environment. It is precisely by participating together that we send a visible and positive signal: Nos isla, nos responsabilidad.

TCB also supports this action by turning off the lights in its own building. Together we make Earth Hour visible on Bonaire. Join in and donate one hour for the Earth.