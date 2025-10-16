Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Discover Freediving with Life at 8 Knots

by | Oct 16, 2025 | Activities, Freediving

Experience Freediving with Life at 8 Knots

Life at 8 Knots offers private freediving experiences.

Learn how to freedive in a private setting. Your classroom is a 43′ sailing catamaran, operated by Life at 8 Knots. Captain James is your PADI Freediving Instructor. His wife and first-mate, Julia, will be your relaxation guide. Together, they offer guests the unique opportunity to experience freediving as part of private charters and liveaboard adventures.

Learn the Basics

Guests can now add the experience of freediving to their charter with “Reef Diving” course, an introductory, private session for 1–2 people to learn the fundamentals and start their freediving journey on beautiful Bonaire. You’ll gain the essential techniques to hold your breath longer, dive deeper at your comfort level, all while staying safe and relaxed with your PADI-certified instructor. Once you are comfortable, you can decide to begin your PADI Freediver certification.

James and Julia Cognito, owners of Life at 8 Knots

“We want to make freediving more accessible as a recreational sport. Our focus isn’t on competition-level freediving; it’s on bridging the gap between snorkeling and scuba diving. Recreational freediving is ideal for people who want to get closer to marine life on their own breath,” says James at Life at 8 Knots.

Take the Next Step and Earn Your Certification

For those ready to earn their certification, they offer an exclusive Liveaboard Freediving package aboard the spacious sailing catamaran, Lost Cat. The certification is limited to 1–2 guests at a time.

Live aboard Cabin on the Lost Cat

This 2-night / 3-day experience takes you around the beautiful island of Bonaire and Klein Bonaire, with daily training in breathtaking locations to help you become comfortable in your new abilities and to become one with the underwater world.

 

What’s Included

  • Daily freediving sessions to improve skills as both a diver and buddy
  • Breathwork training and yoga
  • Healthy meals and beverages prepared on board
  • Scenic sailing between dive spots
  • Spectacular sunsets to end each day

“Everyone can hold their breath for one minute – you just need to know how to train your mind and body,” says James at Life at 8 Knots.

Freediving Offers Freedom.

Freediving offers a unique way to experience and connect with the underwater world, relying only on your breath. Without heavy gear or the sound of bubbles from scuba diving, you’ll enjoy complete silence and freedom of movement, allowing you to feel truly part of the marine environment. This natural approach opens the door to closer encounters with marine life, greater body awareness, and peacefulness beneath the waves.

Your Freediving Instructor, James

Whether you’re trying freediving for the first time or working toward certification, the private, hands-on approach will ensures a safe, personalized, and unforgettable adventure on Bonaire. Reach out to Life at 8 Knots and reserve your spot in advance!

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
