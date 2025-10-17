Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Blue Defenders Launches Second Field Study on Whales and Sharks

by | Oct 17, 2025 | Local News, Nature

Blue Defenders & RoffaReefs Join Forces for Marine Research

How Blue Defenders is Researching Whales and Sharks

The Blue Defenders team will begin its second field study on Bonaire on October 17th, 2025. During this research, species, numbers, and movements of whales and sharks will be recorded. In addition, the team aims to achieve a broader goal: understanding how these animals can help mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Did you know that a single whale absorbs more CO₂ than a thousand trees? For this reason alone, the survival of whales is an absolute necessity. By protecting nature and these marine giants, we are also protecting ourselves. That should be a strong motivator for us as a society.”

Why Whales and Sharks matter

Whales and sharks are not only fascinating creatures but also essential for a healthy marine ecosystem. Whales store large amounts of carbon in their bodies and stimulate the growth of phytoplankton through their feces, which captures CO₂ from the atmosphere. Sharks, as top predators, help keep the ecosystem in balance.

The oceans surrounding Bonaire are under pressure from rising water temperatures and coral diseases that disrupt marine life. This is why protecting whales and sharks is so important: they play a key role in restoring the natural balance.

About Blue Defenders

Blue Defenders consists of a passionate team of volunteers living on Bonaire. Through their field research, they aim not only to learn more about these species but also to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy ocean, one that contributes to a more stable climate and a more livable planet for all.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
