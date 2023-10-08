Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Cool Off During Regatta with Betta Grasse Refreshments

by | Oct 8, 2023 | Events, Restaurants & Dining

Betta Grasse on the Boulevard

Betta Grasse refreshments are available during Regatta.

The 56th edition of Regatta Bonaire  is just around the corner! With the excitment of the sailing event brewing, so are some delightful beverages and snacks from Betta Grasse. Regatta sailing activities take place during the heat of the day, and hydration is important, especially on Bonaire!

The Betta Grasse food truck, typically open on Wednesdays and Thursdays, as well as all cruise days, has expanded its opening hours. During Regatta, they will be open Wednesday, October 11th through Saturday, October 14th from 8:30 AM until 3:30 PM in order to provide participants and spectators with drinks and snacks.

Available refreshments and snacks.

During the week of Regatta, Betta Grasse refreshments such as Lemongrass Tea, Lemongrass Tea with Panela, Awa di Lamunchi, and Awa di Lamunchi with Panela will be available for purchase. They will also have a few delicious freshly baked goods such as Bonairean Spice Cookies and Avocado Spearmint Bread to keep you satisfied during the event.

Betta Grasse products
The location is just a short walk down the boulevard from the entry point of Regatta. It’s actually the closet place for refreshments, located directly in front of Kanti Awa. And don’t worry, you won’t miss any of the sailing as you purchase your refreshments! Stop by and cool off with Betta Grasse during Regatta.

(Souce: Bonaire Insider)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
