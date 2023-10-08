Cool Off During Regatta with Betta Grasse Refreshments

Betta Grasse refreshments are available during Regatta.

The 56th edition of Regatta Bonaire is just around the corner! With the excitment of the sailing event brewing, so are some delightful beverages and snacks from Betta Grasse. Regatta sailing activities take place during the heat of the day, and hydration is important, especially on Bonaire!

The Betta Grasse food truck, typically open on Wednesdays and Thursdays, as well as all cruise days, has expanded its opening hours. During Regatta, they will be open Wednesday, October 11th through Saturday, October 14th from 8:30 AM until 3:30 PM in order to provide participants and spectators with drinks and snacks.