Halloween SUP Drift in Support of the Animal Shelter Bonaire

Grab your costume and join the Halloween SUP drift party!

Fit for Life Athletics and Flowmingo Studios are joining forces for a fun Halloween SUP (Stand-up Paddle Board) drift that will surely have everyone smiling and having a fantastic time! The event is an adult-only costume party drifting from Chachacha Beach to Something Special. Not only will it be fun, but the funds raised will go to the Animal Shelter Bonaire.

Costumes

Costumes are a must! Can you imagine what unknowing spectators will think when they see witches, goblins, spiderman, or whatever you decide to wear drifting along the waterfront? It will be hilarious! Of course, there are also PRIZES! There will be prizes for the scariest, most original, and the wettest participants, so get creative!

Event Details

The adult-only Halloween SUP drift will take place on October 29, 2023, beginning at 5 PM. The event starts at Chachacha Beach and will end at Something Special. The entry fee is $15 cash only (please bring exact change). Make sure you reserve your spot by messaging Kelly from Fit for Life Athletics on WhatsApp at +599-701-0110 or Charley with Flowmingo Studios at +599-700-2696.

Do you need a SUP (Stand-up Paddle Board)? The special event rate for boards for the Halloween SUP drift is $20, which is a separate cost from the entry fee. Advanced reservations of the boards are required. If you need a SUP, just ask Kelly or Charley for the details on how to rent the board.

Paddling from Chachacha Beach to Something Special

Make sure you arrive on time, as the group of spooky costumes will be leaving Chachacha Beach at 5 PM. As you paddle along the waterfront, I’m sure many spectators will be taking photos. You might even be greeted by a Monarch Butterfly at Something Special for a photo op! Of course, no event is complete on Bonaire without sundowners and snacks. Enjoy a drink while you chat about how fun it was to dress up and support the Animal Shelter Bonaire. Once you are ready, rides will be provided back to Chachacha Beach for those who would rather not walk.

Not up for joining on a SUP? Come cheer them on from the boulevard! The goal is to bring awareness and raise some much needed funds for the Animal Shelter Bonaire. Please help us help them.

