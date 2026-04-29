Bonaire Culinary Team’s 2nd Fundraising Dinner

Bonaire Culinary Team is Ready for their 2nd Fundraiser!
After the success of our first dinner and completing the search for a junior chef, we’re excited to announce our second event already!
For just $75 per person, including an amuse and 4 beverage tokens, you’ll enjoy a fantastic 4-course menu prepared by the talented Bonaire Culinary Team as part of our preparation for the Taste of the Caribbean 2026.
As part of their training, the chefs will be cooking from a mystery basket this evening, so the menu will remain a surprise!
Beverage tokens can be used for:
• Sodas and beers (1 token)
• White or red wine (2 tokens)
• A special cocktail (3 tokens), prepared by the team’s bartender
Additional tokens are available for purchase at $4 each.
Reserve your table now for May 7th, 2026 at 6:00 PM at The View via our website: https://www.bonaireculinaryteam.com
Don’t wait too long as this location has very limited seating and will sell out quickly!