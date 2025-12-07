Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Christmas Shopping Night 2025 and Taste of Bonaire in One!

by | Dec 7, 2025 | Events, Local News

Christmas Shopping night 2025 and the Taste of Bonaire

Enjoy Christmas Shopping Night 2025 in Combination with Taste of Bonaire.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing a Christmas Shopping Night in combination with Taste of Bonaire. The Christmas Shopping Night and Taste of Bonaire will take place on Friday, December 19th, 2025, from 6 PM – 11 PM in the Kaya Grandi and the city center.

What to Expect

During the event, Kaya Grandi will be closed to traffic, allowing visitors and residents to stroll freely and enjoy the festive Christmas atmosphere while completing their holiday shopping. Children will also have the chance to meet Santa Claus and take pictures with him. There will be music at different locations in Kaya Grandi. Gaita Krioyo Legends, Jom Gaiteros, Grupo Sababa and DJ Kiart will be performing in the park to add to the festive atmosphere.

Additionally, there will be a fashion show by Bonaire Model Agency and a dance performance by SPAB. There will be tents selling delicious Christmas traditions such as ‘ayaka’, ‘oliebollen’, Christmas crafts, and much more from Marshe di Playa and Bonaire Cruise Market. Also, there will be a tremendous Christmas parade starting at 7 PM at the Stadion di Playa, passing through Kaya Grandi, and ending at the Stadion di Playa.

All residents and visitors are welcome to come and enjoy this event and festive time of the year on Friday, December 19th, 2025. Remember to keep up-to-date with the island events on our Calendar of Events page.

Tanya Deen
