Celebrate Lac Bay Day 2025 at Sorobon! 

Join the Fun at Lac Bay Day 2025

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 30, 2025, as STINAPA Bonaire and local nature organizations come together to host Lac Bay Day 2025, a free community celebration dedicated to one of Bonaire’s most treasured natural areas.

From 4 PM to 6 PM at Sorobon, families, friends, and visitors are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with fun, learning, and connection. The event is completely free and open to everyone on the island.

What to Expect

Free Food & Drinks – Enjoy local flavors while spending time outdoors.

Kids’ Activities – Fun, hands-on experiences for children to learn about nature.

Boat Trip with STINAPA Rangers – A special guided trip to explore Lac Bay from the water.

Meet Bonaire’s Nature Organizations – Connect with local groups that work to protect Bonaire’s unique environment.

Why Celebrate Lac Bay?

Lac Bay is one of Bonaire’s ecological gems, home to vibrant seagrass beds, mangroves, and a wide variety of marine life. Events like Lac Bay Day highlight the importance of protecting this fragile ecosystem while bringing the community together in celebration.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Time: 4 PM–6 PM

Location: Sorobon

Cost: Free – everyone is welcome!

Join STINAPA Bonaire and partners for this exciting afternoon and discover more about the organizations working hard to keep Bonaire’s nature thriving. Whether you come for the food, the activities, or simply to enjoy the beauty of Lac Bay, you won’t want to miss it!

See you at Lac Bay Day 2025!