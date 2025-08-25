Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Activities
    3.  » Celebrate Lac Bay Day 2025 at Sorobon! 

Celebrate Lac Bay Day 2025 at Sorobon! 

by | Aug 25, 2025 | Activities, Events

Join the Fun at Lac Bay Day 2025

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 30, 2025, as STINAPA Bonaire and local nature organizations come together to host Lac Bay Day 2025, a free community celebration dedicated to one of Bonaire’s most treasured natural areas.

From 4 PM to 6 PM at Sorobon, families, friends, and visitors are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with fun, learning, and connection. The event is completely free and open to everyone on the island.

What to Expect

  • Free Food & Drinks – Enjoy local flavors while spending time outdoors.
  • Kids’ Activities – Fun, hands-on experiences for children to learn about nature.
  • Boat Trip with STINAPA Rangers – A special guided trip to explore Lac Bay from the water.
  • Meet Bonaire’s Nature Organizations – Connect with local groups that work to protect Bonaire’s unique environment.

Why Celebrate Lac Bay?

Lac Bay is one of Bonaire’s ecological gems, home to vibrant seagrass beds, mangroves, and a wide variety of marine life. Events like Lac Bay Day highlight the importance of protecting this fragile ecosystem while bringing the community together in celebration.

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
  • Time: 4 PM–6 PM
  • Location: Sorobon
  • Cost: Free – everyone is welcome!

Join STINAPA Bonaire and partners for this exciting afternoon and discover more about the organizations working hard to keep Bonaire’s nature thriving. Whether you come for the food, the activities, or simply to enjoy the beauty of Lac Bay, you won’t want to miss it!

See you at Lac Bay Day 2025!

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Events Leading Up to Bonaire Day 2025

Let's Celebrate Bonaire Day 2025 Together. The Public Entity Bonaire invites the entire community, young and old, to experience and celebrate our national holiday, Bonaire Day 2025, together. This year, our celebration focuses on the inspiring theme: "We are Bonaire."...

Bonaire Celebrates Pride & Solidarity: “Nos Ta Boneiru”

Bonaire celebrates pride and solidarity with the theme "Nos Ta Boneiru" Preparations for Dia di Boneiru have officially begun, and the entire island is already feeling the festive spirit. First, our proud Bonairean flags colored the streets, and now new decorative...

Visit the Market at the Animal Shelter Bonaire on August 17th

Visit the Animal Shelter Bonaire's Market on Sunday. On Sunday, August 17, the Animal Shelter Bonaire is hosting a lively market on the shelter grounds at Kaminda Lagoen 26. From 9 AM to 3 PM, both Bonaire residents and visitors can browse stalls filled with local...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.