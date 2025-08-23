Events Leading Up to Bonaire Day 2025

Let’s Celebrate Bonaire Day 2025 Together.

The Public Entity Bonaire invites the entire community, young and old, to experience and celebrate our national holiday, Bonaire Day 2025, together. This year, our celebration focuses on the inspiring theme: “We are Bonaire.”

This theme goes beyond words. It is a call to reflect on who we are as people, on what connects us and what makes us special. It reminds us that together we form the strength of our island through our culture, our traditions, our nature, and above all, our people.

On the Road to Bonaire Day 2025

The journey to our holiday is as important as the day itself. That is why we are organizing a week full of meaningful activities that showcase the diversity and richness of Bonaire. Every day we take a step in our shared journey:

Monday, September 1st – Sunset Jam Session at SKAL A musical evening to enjoy talent, rhythms, and the energy of our island together at sunset.

Tuesday, September 2nd – Sip & Paint. Creativity and connection come together during a fun evening full of art and inspiration.

Wednesday, September 3rd – Film Night “Nos Boneiru.” An intimate look at our past and present through the lens of film. An evening to learn and reflect together.

Thursday, September 4th – Anochi bou di sombra di luna kla. An evening of poetry under the full moon. Poets and spoken-word artists give voice to the stories and feelings that connect our island and our community.

Friday, September 5th – Komunidat den Akshon. A volunteer day where we roll up our sleeves together. By working together on and for our island, we demonstrate that our strength lies in unity and commitment to Bonaire.

Official Ceremony

The official ceremony will also take place on Friday, September 5th, in the afternoon. This ceremony marks the official opening of the festivities. This creates ample opportunity for the grand cultural celebration on Saturday, September 6th, the day of Bonaire’s Day itself. A day full of dance, music, food, and encounters where we, as people, come together and celebrate our identity.

More Details to Follow

Prior to the week of festivities, there will be a press conference on Thursday, August 28th. During the press conference, we will share the program of the festivities in detail.

Celebrating Together, Growing Together

Bonaire Day is not just a holiday; it is a moment of reflection, connection, and pride. It is a day on which we hold each other close, share our values, and look to the future together. Step by step, we walk towards Bonaire Day 2025. A day on which we say together: “We are Bonaire.”