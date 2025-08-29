Celebrate Bonaire Day 2025

Bonaire Day Remains on September 6th

During a press conference on August 28, 2025, additional information was shared about the celebration of Dia di Boneiru 2025 (Bonaire Day). Present were Jean-Anne Winklaar (Chairman Commission Dag from Bonaire), Roosje van der Hoek (Community Action Committee), Deputy Clark Abraham and Weber, and Timoteo Silberie (head SKAL). During the press conference, they discussed details of the program of the festivities.

On the way to Dia di Boneiru 2025

Bonaire Day is a very important day for the island. To add extra shine to this day, the Dia di Boneiru Commission has organized a festive week full of activities that celebrate the diversity and richness of Bonaire. Every day, we take a step forward in our joint journey.

The Public Body of Bonaire cordially invites the entire community, young and old, to join and celebrate these festive days.

Monday, September 1st – Sunset Jam Session at SKAL – A musical evening to enjoy together talent, rhythms, and the energy of our island at sunset.

Tuesday, September 2nd – Sip & Paint – Creativity and encounter come together during a cozy evening of art and inspiration.

Wednesday, September 3rd – Film Night “Our Bonaire” An intimate look at our past and present through the lens of film. An evening to learn together and to reflect.

Thursday, September 4th – Evening under the shadow of a clear moon. An evening full of poetry under the full moon. Poets and wordsmiths give voice to stories and feelings that connect our island and our community.

Friday, September 5th – Community in Action. A volunteer day where we roll up our sleeves together. By working together for our island, let us show that our strength lies in unity and commitment to Bonaire. Also, in the evening a ‘Ban topa Dia di Bonaire’ with several speeches and presentations until the late hours.

Opening Dia di Bonaire with a fireworks show.

Saturday, September 6th – Bonaire Day. The day of Dia di Bonaire itself will be full of cultural festivity. The day begins at 9 AM with the official portion. Then follows a day full of dance, music, food, and meetings where we come together and celebrate our identity.

Dia di Bonaire is not just a holiday; it is a moment of reflection, connection and pride. It is a day where we hold each other, share our values ​​, and move forward together. This year, our celebration is marked by the inspiring theme: “We are Bonaire”.

This theme goes beyond just these words. It is a call to stand still with who we are as a people, at what connects us, and what makes us special. It reminds us that our strength as an island lies in our culture, our traditions, our nature, and above all, in our people. Step by step, we walk towards Bonaire Day 2025. A day when we say together: We are Bonaire. Find out more details of the weekly schedule on our Calendar of Events page.