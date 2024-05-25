Celebrate International Plastic Free Day

Take a Stand Against Plastic Waste on International Plastic-Free Day.

May 25th marks International Plastic Free Day, an annual reminder to raise awareness about the environmental impacts of plastic waste. The implementation of various plastic bans helps our island and other places around the world prevent disposable products from littering natural environments.

Despite efforts, plastic litter remains prevalent on Bonaire’s beaches and in residential areas. Bonaire has banned single-use plastics such as disposable plastic carrier bags, straws, stirrers, cutlery, and Styrofoam since 2022. These items are no longer for sale in supermarkets or hospitality establishments.

What can you do to help?

International Plastic Free Day serves as an important reminder for everyone to take proactive steps toward reducing single-use plastics. Embracing reusable alternatives, such as stainless steel water bottles, reusable shopping bags, and eco-friendly food containers, can significantly decrease the amount of plastic waste generated on a daily basis. Opt for reusable alternatives whenever possible and ensure proper disposal of plastic waste in designated bins.

Beach Cleanups on Bonaire

Did you know that you can help keep Bonaire’s beaches clean by helping Clean Coast Bonaire once a month or the One Hour Clean Up Power once a week? Check out the Clean Coast Bonaire monthly schedule on our Calendar of Events page and the One Hour Clean Up Power schedule on our Weekly Events page. Both groups typically have beach cleanups on the weekends.

By making conscious choices, you can reduce our ecological footprint and inspire others to join in the movement towards a cleaner, healthier planet. Let’s work together to preserve the beauty of Bonaire’s island and its natural surroundings.

(Source: Bonaire Insider)