Carnival 2025: Safe Celebrations and Important Reminders

Children’s Carnival 2025 without incidents.

Last weekend was the Children’s Carnival (Karnaval) parades in Rincon and Playa (Kralendijk). During the parades, all drivers were checked for alcohol consumption and had to be in possession of a valid driver’s license, depending on the category of vehicle they were driving. On both days, all drivers passed the breath test for alcohol consumption. However, during the check in Rincon, it turned out that four drivers did not have the correct driver’s license. These drivers had to get out, while the groups had to arrange for a driver with the required driver’s license. Later, one of the drivers was able to show the correct driver’s license and was allowed to continue his participation in the parade.

Playa Children’s Parade

The next day in Playa, everything went well during the check. However, it was also noted that during the children’s carnival, not everyone was aware of the importance of not standing behind barricades in strategic places, opening barricades without permission and not drinking from glasses or glass bottles. The police have drawn the attention of some establishments in Rincon and Playa to the sale of drinks in glass bottles or glasses.

KPCN is once again calling on motorists not to break open barricades and not to park behind barricades. This could result in the main road being inaccessible in the event of an emergency.

During the upcoming parades, checks will be intensified and vehicles parked behind barricades will be towed away. The costs for towing will be borne by the owner of the vehicle.

Carnival groups are advised to bring two drivers with the correct driving licenses in case the first driver becomes ill or needs to go to the toilet during the parade. This way you prevent the parade from being held up. There will be no checks on having one or two drivers, but it will be checked whether the driver has the required driving license, i.e., driving license B/E, for example, for a small vehicle with a trailer and driving license C/E for a truck with a ‘trailer.’ In both cases, you must have a driving license category (E). Every driver remains responsible for complying with the legislation that applies to driving on public roads. This means, among other things, that one must be in possession of the correct category driving license for driving the type of vehicle that is taking part in the parade and that one may not drive behind under the influence of alcohol.

Safety is a top priority during the Carnival 2025 parades.

By checking the categories of driving licenses, KPCN enforces the relevant laws to ensure the safety of both participants and the public present during the carnival parade. The safety of everyone remains our priority during the carnival period. KPCN is well prepared and has sufficient police officers, both on foot, in cars, on bicycles, and on scooters, and will intensify checks at strategic and busy locations. The police will take strict action against people who cause a nuisance and do not follow the orders of the authorities.

Let us all adhere to the safety rules, enjoy ourselves healthily, and obey the orders of the police so that we can celebrate Carnival 2025 in a responsible and safe way. The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force wishes everyone a pleasant carnival. Have you seen anything suspicious? Call 911 or 717 8000 or the anonymous tip line 9310. Find out more about the parade times and the road closures beginning tomorrow on our Calendar of Events page.