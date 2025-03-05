Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Bonaire’s Carnival (Karnaval) 2025 is a Wrap!

by | Mar 5, 2025 | Culture, Events, Local News, Music & Performances, Nightlife

Adult Grand Carnival 2025 Parade on Bonaire - Photo by Ellen Muller

Bonaire’s Carnival 2025 Ends with a Spectacular Celebration!

This past weekend, locals and visitors came together to enjoy the three incredible Adult Grand Parades during Carnival 2025. The final Carnival (Karnaval in Papiamentu) parade took place last night with the traditional burning of King Momo, marking the official end of the season.

Saturday’s Parade in Rincon

If you attended both the Saturday and Sunday parades, you likely noticed differences in the costumes. While still dazzling, many groups in Rincon opt for a more toned-down version of their outfits or an entirely different outfit during this parade. This tradition serves as a teaser for the grand spectacle in Kralendijk the following day!

Sunday’s Parade in Kralendijk

The Sunday parade is the highlight of Bonaire’s Carnival, unfolding over six-plus hours under the hot Caribbean sun. If you’ve experienced Carnival before, you know that the parade moves at a very relaxed pace, going through a single loop of the route. And, of course, sometimes the parades start late. It is island time, after all. The slow parade allows participants to fully enjoy the moment—pausing for photos, dancing to the music, and, of course, refreshing their drinks along the way!

As always, this year’s costumes dazzled with vibrant colors, flowing fabrics, and intricate details. Adorned with gems, glitter, sequins, feathers, and theme-inspired elements, the groups dazzled the audience. Adding to the spectacle, performers’ radiant expressions were highlighted by shimmering stones and glitter, especially around the eyes, enhancing the magic of the parade.

Photos of Sunday’s parade

If you missed the parades, here are a few photos of various groups below from Sunday’s Adult Grand Parade.

Adult Grande parade- Photo by Ellen Muller

The final night of Carnival 2025

The final night is a replay of the Sunday parade, ending at midnight with the burning of King Momo, which took place last night. Music resonating from the massive speakers filled the atmosphere with an infectious party spirit. The costumes were equally remarkable as the Kralendijk day parade, but this time, they featured lights to accentuate the outfits!

I hope everyone enjoyed being a part of Carnival 2025, whether you were in one of the groups or dancing in the streets. See you next year!

(Source: Bonaire Insider, Photos by Ellen Muller)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.