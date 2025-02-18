Bonaire Strengthens Airline Partnerships at Routes Americas 2025

TCB and BIA Represent Bonaire at Routes Americas 2025.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in partnership with Bonaire International Airport (BIA), participated in the prestigious Routes Americas 2025 event held in Nassau, Bahamas, from February 10th to 12th, 2025. This premier air service development conference brought together over 900 senior industry professionals and industry leaders from airlines, airports, and tourism destinations to explore new opportunities and strengthen existing partnerships.

Engaging with Multiple Airlines

The event served as a strategic platform for Bonaire’s delegation to engage in over 15 high-level meetings with leading airlines, including Avianca, WestJet, Delta Air Lines, Air Canada, Air Century, Winair, Sun Country Airlines, Copa Airlines, Wingo, JetBlue Airways, American Airlines, and United Airlines. Additionally, the delegation seized the opportunity to collaborate with representatives from Aruba and Curaçao, further solidifying regional partnerships.

Elesiër Angel, Interim Statutory Director of TCB, commented on the event’s success: “For the past four years, TCB and BIA have been committed to enhancing our island’s air connectivity through strategic route development. Routes Americas provided an invaluable opportunity to reconnect with our airline partners and tourism organizations. Maintaining strong relationships with airlines is crucial, as they play a vital role in bringing visitors to Bonaire and enabling our local community to travel abroad. We’ve gained new insights, ideas, and promising leads that we look forward to discussing with our broader route development committee.

Maarten van der Scheer, Director of BIA, added: “At the conference, we also engaged in productive discussions with our airline partners about the performance and optimization of existing routes. Additionally, we explored new opportunities to improve affordable regional connectivity and the potential for establishing a connection to a Latin American gateway.”

Bonaire is committed to strategic and sustainable growth, focusing on the right markets while recognizing the critical importance of regional connectivity. The island also envisions connections with South America to expand its reach and accessibility further.