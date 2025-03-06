Bon Bini to Bonaire’s 250th Bird Species

A Birdwatcher’s Paradise

Bonaire has long been a haven for birdwatchers, with its diverse ecosystems attracting a remarkable variety of species. From salt flats and mangroves to dry forests and coastal waters, the island offers a rich habitat for both resident and migratory birds. Bird enthusiasts, including both visitors and local residents, come to Bonaire to catch glimpses of its famous flamingos, parrots, and shorebirds. Now, Bonaire has reached an exciting milestone—welcoming its 250th recorded bird species!

A Rare Sight: Bonaire’s 250th Bird Species Makes an Appearance

February 2025 brought the first recorded visit by a Long-tailed Jaeger to Bonaire. This elusive seabird was spotted and photographed by Bonaire resident and naturalist Steve Schnoll.

The Long-tailed Jaeger is one of three species of Jaegers (the other two are the Parasitic Jaeger and the Pomarine Jaeger). It breeds further north in the Arctic than any other bird in summer, migrates as far south as Antarctica, and feeds around the globe, mostly over the southern ocean. It is rarely seen on land.

Bonaire’s Growing Birding Legacy

The addition of the Long-tailed Jaeger as Bonaire’s 250th bird species highlights the island’s importance as a stopping point for migratory species. Whether passing through or making a surprise appearance, these birds contribute to Bonaire’s reputation as an impressive birding destination. As more enthusiasts and researchers document sightings, who knows what remarkable species might turn up next?

(Photo by Steve Schnoll)