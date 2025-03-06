Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Birding
    3.  » Bon Bini to Bonaire’s 250th Bird Species

Bon Bini to Bonaire’s 250th Bird Species

by | Mar 6, 2025 | Birding, Local News

A rare visitor, the Long-tailed Jaeger, was spotted on Bonaire in February 2025, marking the island's 250th bird species. Sighting and photo by Steve Schnoll.

A Birdwatcher’s Paradise

Bonaire has long been a haven for birdwatchers, with its diverse ecosystems attracting a remarkable variety of species. From salt flats and mangroves to dry forests and coastal waters, the island offers a rich habitat for both resident and migratory birds. Bird enthusiasts, including both visitors and local residents, come to Bonaire to catch glimpses of its famous flamingos, parrots, and shorebirds. Now, Bonaire has reached an exciting milestone—welcoming its 250th recorded bird species!

A Rare Sight: Bonaire’s 250th Bird Species Makes an Appearance

February 2025 brought the first recorded visit by a Long-tailed Jaeger to Bonaire. This elusive seabird was spotted and photographed by Bonaire resident and naturalist Steve Schnoll.

The Long-tailed Jaeger is one of three species of Jaegers (the other two are the Parasitic Jaeger and the Pomarine Jaeger). It breeds further north in the Arctic than any other bird in summer, migrates as far south as Antarctica, and feeds around the globe, mostly over the southern ocean. It is rarely seen on land.

Bonaire’s Growing Birding Legacy

The addition of the Long-tailed Jaeger as Bonaire’s 250th bird species highlights the island’s importance as a stopping point for migratory species. Whether passing through or making a surprise appearance, these birds contribute to Bonaire’s reputation as an impressive birding destination. As more enthusiasts and researchers document sightings, who knows what remarkable species might turn up next?

(Photo by Steve Schnoll)

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Bonaire’s Carnival (Karnaval) 2025 is a Wrap!

Bonaire's Carnival 2025 Ends with a Spectacular Celebration! This past weekend, locals and visitors came together to enjoy the three incredible Adult Grand Parades during Carnival 2025. The final Carnival (Karnaval in Papiamentu) parade took place last night with the...

Increasing Number of Dengue Cases on Bonaire

Dengue Cases on Bonaire: What You Need to Know The Public Health Department reports an increase in the number of dengue cases on Bonaire. This is a follow-up to the previous article on January 17, 2025. Since then, the number of people with dengue has continued to...

Meredith Schnoll has been living on Bonaire since 2014. She enjoys painting, photography, and scuba diving.