At Home Private Dining: Gourmet Catering by Your Personal Home Chef

At Home Private Dining Offers A Culinary Journey in the Comfort of Your Home.

When you’re visiting or residing in Bonaire, why not elevate your evening with a truly intimate and luxurious experience with At Home Private Dining & Sommelier. Just imagine the service of a professional private home chef, crafting a fine dining feast in your villa or on your terrace. With catering taken care of from start to finish, you and your guests can unwind while the flavors and presentation shine.

A New Level of Fine Dining

Whether you’re seeking a intimate private dinner for two or planning something more elaborate, At Home Private Dining offers the best of both worlds, a relaxed setting with a home chef, but with the sophistication of a full gourmet service. Chef Manouk and Chef Egbert adapts to your preferences, dietary needs and the ambiance you desire, making it perfect for anniversaries, small celebrations or simply a memorable evening on Bonaire.

Dinner on Location, Tailored to You

Forget the restaurant rush and experience the luxury of having a home chef. The concept of a private chef on location means that you set the scene, whether ir’s poolside, rooftop, or under the stars at the beach. With full-service catering and the private chef handling everything from menu design to plating to cleanup, allowing you to be free to just enjoy the special moments.

Enjoy a Private Wine Collection

To complement the delicious courses, include one of the wine pairing options to really upgrade your experience. Pair each course with wines selected by Manouk so that your fine dining moment is complete with every detail is considered. Of course you can also choose your own wines from the wine list, from the beautiful friendly Lugana to the bold Barolo. The wines are carefully selected by Sommelier Manouk during her trips to Italy.

What Makes This Experience Exceptional

With a home chef providing exceptional service, you’ll feel like you’ve invited a top-tier gourmet team into your private space. The chefs craft custom-designed menus using fresh, often local ingredients to create high-quality courses. Whether you prefer dining on the beach or a formal multi-course dinner, their flexibility ensures your experience is tailored to your needs. Having a private dinner in your own setting offers a memorable experience that goes beyond the usual restaurant outing.

Book Your Private Chef for an Unforgettable Evening

Indulge in a one-of-a-kind culinary journey with At Home Private Dining & Sommelier. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to something extraordinary, the chefs are ready to create an unforgettable fine dining experience that will exceed your expectations. Book in advance to secure your date and savor the experience of private dining in the comfort of your own home.