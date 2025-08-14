Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Events
    3.  » Bonaire Celebrates Pride & Solidarity: “Nos Ta Boneiru”

Bonaire Celebrates Pride & Solidarity: “Nos Ta Boneiru”

by | Aug 14, 2025 | Events, Local News

Nos Ta Boneiru

Bonaire celebrates pride and solidarity with the theme “Nos Ta Boneiru”

Preparations for Dia di Boneiru have officially begun, and the entire island is already feeling the festive spirit. First, our proud Bonairean flags colored the streets, and now new decorative flags are flying everywhere, reflecting this year’s theme: “Nos Ta Boneiru.”

This theme revolves around expressing our pride in who we are. A Bonairean is recognized by their warm hospitality, deep respect for nature and traditions, and strong sense of community. This makes us unique and connects us.

The special flags feature phrases from our national anthem, as a tribute to our heritage. For example: “Maske chikitu ku su defekto, nos ta stimele ariba tur kos.” Words that powerfully underscore our solidarity, love, and pride in our island.

We invite everyone to spread this message together: take a photo with one of the flags, share it on social media with the hashtag #NosTaBoneiru and tell us why you’re proud of Bonaire.

“This year is all about a sense of togetherness and pride,” says the Dia di Boneiru Committee. “We invite everyone to participate, help decorate, and together show that Bonaire lives in our hearts, on our streets, and in our community.”

Let’s celebrate who we are together. Nos Ta Boneiru!

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Bonaire Set to be Connected to New Submarine Data Cable

Bonaire to be connected to new submarine data cable. Bonaire will be connected to the CELIA submarine data cable in 2027. This will ensure more reliable and stable internet access. Saba Statia Cable System BV (SSCS) recently signed an agreement with Aruban telecom...

Visit the Market at the Animal Shelter Bonaire on August 17th

Visit the Animal Shelter Bonaire's Market on Sunday. On Sunday, August 17, the Animal Shelter Bonaire is hosting a lively market on the shelter grounds at Kaminda Lagoen 26. From 9 AM to 3 PM, both Bonaire residents and visitors can browse stalls filled with local...

Bonaire Gears Up for Bonaire Day 2025 with Festive Decorations

Join Bonaire Day 2025 as the island shines with pride with the theme "Nos ta Boneiru" As Bonaire Day 2025 approaches, the Public Entity Bonaire has begun decorating our island in preparation for this important celebration. The Bonaire flag has been raised in various...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.