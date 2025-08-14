Bonaire Celebrates Pride & Solidarity: “Nos Ta Boneiru”

Bonaire celebrates pride and solidarity with the theme “Nos Ta Boneiru”

Preparations for Dia di Boneiru have officially begun, and the entire island is already feeling the festive spirit. First, our proud Bonairean flags colored the streets, and now new decorative flags are flying everywhere, reflecting this year’s theme: “Nos Ta Boneiru.”

This theme revolves around expressing our pride in who we are. A Bonairean is recognized by their warm hospitality, deep respect for nature and traditions, and strong sense of community. This makes us unique and connects us.

The special flags feature phrases from our national anthem, as a tribute to our heritage. For example: “Maske chikitu ku su defekto, nos ta stimele ariba tur kos.” Words that powerfully underscore our solidarity, love, and pride in our island.

We invite everyone to spread this message together: take a photo with one of the flags, share it on social media with the hashtag #NosTaBoneiru and tell us why you’re proud of Bonaire.

“This year is all about a sense of togetherness and pride,” says the Dia di Boneiru Committee. “We invite everyone to participate, help decorate, and together show that Bonaire lives in our hearts, on our streets, and in our community.”

Let’s celebrate who we are together. Nos Ta Boneiru!