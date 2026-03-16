A Gourmet Evening Without Leaving Your Villa with At Home Private Dining

An Exclusive Culinary Experience with At Home Private Dining.

Imagine savoring a delicious, multi-course dinner in the comfort of your own villa, paired perfectly with hand-selected wines by a Sommelier, all without setting foot in a restaurant. On Bonaire, At Home Private Dining & Sommelier brings fine cuisine and expert wine service directly to you.

A Fine Dining Experience in Your Own Space

Whether you’re staying in a luxury oceanfront villa or a cozy island retreat, Chef Manouk and Chef Egbert transform your dining table into an elegant setting. From the first appetizer to the final dessert, every course is freshly prepared on-site, allowing you and your guests to relax and fully enjoy the evening.

The Art of Wine Pairing

What sets this experience apart is the presence of a professional sommelier. Each Italian wine is carefully selected to complement the flavors of every course, enhancing the overall dining journey. As wines are poured, the sommelier can even share her knowledge about the tasting notes, adding an engaging element to your evening.

It’s not just dinner; it’s a curated culinary experience with lasting memories.

Perfect for Any Occasion

At Home Private Dining & Sommelier is ideal for romantic evenings, family gatherings, birthdays, celebrations, or simply a memorable night with friends. With no need to drive or make reservations, you can linger at the table and enjoy meaningful conversation at your own pace.

Effortless from Start to Finish

Planning is simple. Choose your date, share your guest count and culinary preferences, and let Chef Manouk and Chef Egbert handle the rest. They arrive with fresh ingredients, fine wines, and everything needed to create a seamless evening, including cleanup afterward. Just make sure to book your exclusive spot in advance with At Home Private Dining & Sommelier.

On Bonaire, fine dining doesn’t require a restaurant reservation. Sometimes, the most unforgettable meals happen right at home.