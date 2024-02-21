Bonaire Landsailing Workshop about Racing Blokarts this Weekend!

Join the workshop about racing blokarts with Bonaire Landsailing Adventures.

This Saturday, February 24th, Bonaire Landsailing Adventures is hosting a workshop focusing on racing blokarts and joining the new Bonaire Island Blokart Club. The workshop aims to enhance participants’ skills and understanding of the sport’s rules.

The event will be co-hosted by Andrew Sands and Dave Lussier, who is visiting the island for a few weeks. Dave is the fastest man on the planet in a blokart (125 km/h). Recently, he won the European Open Championship in Wales in his weight division.

Workshop details this weekend.

Saturday, the workshop begins at 9 AM and wraps up at noon. The cost is $20 per person and includes practice time in the blokart. Instead of the normal landsailing location, the workshop will take place at Tras di Montaña on the old airstrip.

For those participating in Saturday’s workshop, Bonaire Landsailing Adventures will hold a racing session on Sunday morning from 9 AM until 12 PM at the same location, allowing participants to apply the skills learned the previous day. There is no additional fee for Sunday’s racing. However, attendance at Saturday’s workshop is mandatory to qualify for Sunday’s race. In case of unfavorable wind conditions, Sunday’s racing time will be rescheduled for another day, but Saturday’s workshop will go ahead as planned.

Vision for the new Bonaire Island Blokart Club

The vision for the new Bonaire Island Blokart Club involves weekly gatherings for practice sessions and regular regattas to prepare for competitions both on and off the island. This includes events like the upcoming World Championships in Nevada scheduled for April and Bonaire’s own Caribbean Open Blokart Championships in March 2025.

To kickstart the club’s activities, Bonaire Landsailing Adventures will offer a few blokarts available for rent. Of course, there is a possibility to purchase your own blokart, either through a second-hand purchase from the current local fleet or buying a new one with a discount.

Make sure you register in advance!

Would you like to attend this weekend’s event? Make sure you register in advance so the team knows how many people to expect. You can find the registration form here: https://landsailingadventures.com/blokart-landsailing-skills-workshop/

Do you have a conflict this weekend?

If you’re unable to make it this weekend but still wish to participate, simply get in touch with Bonaire Landsailing Adventures to inquire about joining the club.