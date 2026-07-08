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Infrastructure Project for Roads, Drainage, and Greenery

by | Jul 8, 2026 | Local News

Infrastructure Project

Major Infrastructure Project Launches in Playa.

In the coming months, the Department of Spatial Planning & Development (R&O) will begin various major infrastructure works in the center of Playa. On July 6, 2026, information signs were officially unveiled to mark the start of the next project phase and to inform the community about the work.

The work involved will not only the complete reconstruction of roads but also improvements to the drainage system. Additionally, sidewalks are being constructed for pedestrians, and trees and greenery are being planted to make the town center more attractive, greener, and cooler.

Work will begin on Kaya Princes Marie first. The other roads will follow in phases. The roads involved are:

  • Kaya Grandi – Phase 3
  • Kaya Princes Marie (This project covers the entire area, including adjacent side streets)

Minimizing inconvenience

Because the work is taking place in the center of Playa, some temporary inconvenience is unfortunately unavoidable. To minimize disruption for road users, visitors, and business owners, the work will be carried out in phases. Detours will be clearly indicated by signage.

Working towards progress

Acting Director Ligwino Leito emphasizes the importance of this project: “With this project, we continue to invest in a Bonaire with safe roads, a modern drainage system, and a greener Playa for everyone. We thank everyone for their understanding and patience during the execution of the work. Together, we are working towards progress.”

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.