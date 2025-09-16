Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition 2025 Begins September 25th!

Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition 2025 is Just Around the Corner.

The Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition 2025 is set to tantalize your taste buds, commencing on September 25th and continuing through October 9th, 2025. This remarkable 15-day culinary journey invites you to indulge in the finest offerings from Bonaire’s top-notch restaurants and other epicurean havens. A record number of 25 esteemed culinary hotspots have each crafted a delectable menu or exclusive special in celebration of this exceptional event.

New to the event

With over 25 years of experience in hospitality business, Chef Juan de Sousa welcomes you on C’est La Vie. A small-scale restaurant where you can be treated by him and his passion for cooking. A good selection of wines plus a fantastic menu prepared just in front of you, it’s a reflex of what a journey on C’est La Vie would be. Besides the regular menu there is a Pasta Menu every Wednesday and Thursday for lunch and Dinner. Reservation are highly appreciated due his limited seating, like at every restaurant during the Bonaire Culinair Weeks! Welcome to C’est La Vie.

Rum Runners is back! Floris van Loo, owner of Rum Runners: “The Rum Runners crew is back for the Bonaire Culinair Fall edition 2025!! This editions menu is packed with sunny Caribbean vibes, tropical twists & Island flair. And guess what? To celebrate our return to this event the Chefs and Bartenders teamed up! There’s a brand new rum pairing option to spice things up even more. It’s the ultimate combo of food, fun & flavor you don’t want to miss.”

Sponsors

Bonaire Culinair is proud to acknowledge the generous sponsors, who play a pivotal role in making this event possible. A heartfelt thank you to The Wine Factory, Real Dutch Bakery, Pietersz and Orco Bank for their unwavering support. Their commitment to promoting culinary excellence on Bonaire is truly commendable.

Exciting Prizes Await

While savoring the Bonaire Culinair Special at any of the participating culinary hotspots, you stand a chance to win an array of exciting prizes. How about redeeming a 5 course diner for 2 person including a wine paring? You could also walk away with delicious cupcakes from Sweeti Bakery, Macaroca giftcard of $100, dinner for 2 at Koló, At Sea giftcard of $50, charcuterie platter for 2 at Wines & More among other enticing rewards.

Save the Date!

Mark your calendar! From September 25th through October 9th, and get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other. Bonaire Culinair Fall Edition promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the finest flavors and gastronomic innovations the island has to offer. We can’t wait to welcome you to this celebration! Bonaire Culinair is an initiative driven by passionate local entrepreneurs who are determined to put Bonaire on the global culinary map.

For further information and to discover the list of participating restaurants, visit the official website at https://www.bonaireculinaryweek.com/. Don’t forget to secure your reservations in advance, as availability is limited!