Recommended Activities & Experiences on Bonaire

Explore Bonaire.

Bonaire offers countless ways to explore and treat yourself to relaxing experiences. On your next visit, enjoy both water and land activities to make your vacation truly unforgettable.

And just a friendly reminder as you are planning your next visit to Bonaire, make sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid reseller sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.