Recommended Activities & Experiences on Bonaire

by | Sep 18, 2025 | Activities, Landsailing, Nature, Sailing, Scuba Diving, Shopping, Sightseeing, Snorkeling, Spas and Wellness

Start Planning Bonaire’s Land & Water Activities.

Discovering Bonaire is about more than just its world-famous ocean blues.  Whether it’s your very first visit or a long-awaited return, Bonaire offers endless opportunities for fun, relaxation, and discovery, both on land and at sea (in no particular order).

The Cadushy Distillery

Ever wondered what it’s like to drink a cactus? Head to The Cadushy Distillery in Rincon, Bonaire’s oldest village, and discover how unique flavors are crafted into six liqueurs, five spirits, cactus beer, tea, and soup. Open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the distillery invites you to sample these creations and relax in a lush garden filled with vibrant birds.

Enjoy a tasting after your guided tour.
Learn more about The Cadushy Distillery

Life at 8 Knots Private Catamaran

Looking for adventure on the water? Set sail with Life at 8 Knots on a private catamaran along Bonaire’s stunning coast. With customizable charter packages, you and your group can swim, snorkel, or simply relax while enjoying delicious food. Want to add diving to your trip? Just ask in advance, and it’s all arranged.

A family relaxing on the Lost Cat private catamaran
Learn more about life at 8 knots

Bon Massage

Bon Massage delivers professional massage therapy wherever you are on Bonaire. Licensed therapist Nicholas offers treatments from relaxation to sports and prenatal massage, bringing the full setup to your doorstep so you can unwind in comfort after a day of exploring the island.

With a variety of massage services, Bon Massage can meet you anywhere you wish on the island.
Learn more about Bon Massage

Bonaire Landsailing Adventures

For a thrill on Bonaire’s breezy East Coast, Bonaire Landsailing Adventures offers an experience unlike any other. Hop into a sail-powered blokart and let the island’s steady trade winds propel you around the track. It’s fast, fun, and guaranteed to leave you smiling with a signature “blokart grin.”
Coming up for the bend--where you can take over first place!
Learn more about Bonaire Landsailing Adventures

Dive at Carib Inn

Just steps from the city center, Carib Inn is a waterfront haven for divers and snorkelers. With a full-service dive shop, PADI training, and daily boat dives, it caters to beginners and seasoned pros. Shore diving is right at your doorstep, while snorkelers can slip into the sea for easy exploration. Professional guidance and personal service make every underwater adventure seamless.

The beach and dock at Bruce Bowker's Carib Inn.
Learn more about scuba diving at Carib Inn

At Home Private Dining & Sommelier

Elevate your evening with a private chef who creates custom menus in the setting of your choice, whether it’s at your villa, or a romantic spot on the beach. Each course is paired with expertly selected wines, turning your meal into a tailored, unforgettable experience. Perfect for celebrations or simply indulging in luxury, it’s dining at its finest.

At Home Private Dining is ready for your next gathering.
Learn more about At Home Private Dining & Sommelier

Kayak with The Mangrove Info Center

Glide through the mangrove forests of Lac Bay on a guided kayak tour with The Mangrove Info Center. As you paddle among the winding roots and calm waters, expert guides reveal the vital role these ecosystems play in protecting the coastline and nurturing juvenile marine life. It’s a peaceful adventure allowing you to explore the beauty of Bonaire’s mangroves.

The Mangrove Info Center is the place for kayaking.
Learn more about the Mangrove Info Center

Luxury Dining with Melisa Sailing

Set sail on Melisa Sailing for an unforgettable evening of fine dining at sea. Over the course of a 4-hour sunset cruise, you’ll relax in comfort while savoring a 6- or 7-course gourmet dinner paired with drinks. With stunning Caribbean views and personalized service, it’s an indulgent experience that blends luxury, romance, and the magic of Bonaire’s coastline.

Relaxing on the comfortable seats while enjoying the changing scenery.
Learn more about Melisa Sailing

MG Organic Spa

MG Organic Spa, located in the southern part of Bonaire offers various holistic treatments such as full body massages, body scrubs, hot stone and herbal therapies, plus organic manicures and pedicures, all designed for total relaxation and balance after a day of adventure on Bonaire.

Learn more about MG Organic Spa

Explore Bonaire.

Bonaire offers countless ways to explore and treat yourself to relaxing experiences. On your next visit, enjoy both water and land activities to make your vacation truly unforgettable.

And just a friendly reminder as you are planning your next visit to Bonaire, make sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid reseller sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.

Learn more about the Official Visitor Entry Tax Website
Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
