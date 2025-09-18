Recommended Activities & Experiences on Bonaire

Start Planning Bonaire’s Land & Water Activities.
The Cadushy Distillery
Ever wondered what it’s like to drink a cactus? Head to The Cadushy Distillery in Rincon, Bonaire’s oldest village, and discover how unique flavors are crafted into six liqueurs, five spirits, cactus beer, tea, and soup. Open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the distillery invites you to sample these creations and relax in a lush garden filled with vibrant birds.
Life at 8 Knots Private Catamaran
Looking for adventure on the water? Set sail with Life at 8 Knots on a private catamaran along Bonaire’s stunning coast. With customizable charter packages, you and your group can swim, snorkel, or simply relax while enjoying delicious food. Want to add diving to your trip? Just ask in advance, and it’s all arranged.
Bon Massage
Bon Massage delivers professional massage therapy wherever you are on Bonaire. Licensed therapist Nicholas offers treatments from relaxation to sports and prenatal massage, bringing the full setup to your doorstep so you can unwind in comfort after a day of exploring the island.
Bonaire Landsailing Adventures
Dive at Carib Inn
Just steps from the city center, Carib Inn is a waterfront haven for divers and snorkelers. With a full-service dive shop, PADI training, and daily boat dives, it caters to beginners and seasoned pros. Shore diving is right at your doorstep, while snorkelers can slip into the sea for easy exploration. Professional guidance and personal service make every underwater adventure seamless.
At Home Private Dining & Sommelier
Elevate your evening with a private chef who creates custom menus in the setting of your choice, whether it’s at your villa, or a romantic spot on the beach. Each course is paired with expertly selected wines, turning your meal into a tailored, unforgettable experience. Perfect for celebrations or simply indulging in luxury, it’s dining at its finest.
Kayak with The Mangrove Info Center
Glide through the mangrove forests of Lac Bay on a guided kayak tour with The Mangrove Info Center. As you paddle among the winding roots and calm waters, expert guides reveal the vital role these ecosystems play in protecting the coastline and nurturing juvenile marine life. It’s a peaceful adventure allowing you to explore the beauty of Bonaire’s mangroves.
Luxury Dining with Melisa Sailing
Set sail on Melisa Sailing for an unforgettable evening of fine dining at sea. Over the course of a 4-hour sunset cruise, you’ll relax in comfort while savoring a 6- or 7-course gourmet dinner paired with drinks. With stunning Caribbean views and personalized service, it’s an indulgent experience that blends luxury, romance, and the magic of Bonaire’s coastline.
MG Organic Spa
MG Organic Spa, located in the southern part of Bonaire offers various holistic treatments such as full body massages, body scrubs, hot stone and herbal therapies, plus organic manicures and pedicures, all designed for total relaxation and balance after a day of adventure on Bonaire.
Explore Bonaire.
Bonaire offers countless ways to explore and treat yourself to relaxing experiences. On your next visit, enjoy both water and land activities to make your vacation truly unforgettable.
And just a friendly reminder as you are planning your next visit to Bonaire, make sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid reseller sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.