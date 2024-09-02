Bonaire Announces September Tourism Month Activities

Bonaire announces month-long activities during Tourism Month in September

Starting September 5th, there will be different activities throughout the entire month of September to celebrate World Tourism Day, which is celebrated yearly on September 27th.

TCB and SKAL will organize the second ‘Bonaire by Night’ on Thursday, September 5th, from 6 PM to 9 PM.

On September 6th, the island celebrates Bonaire Day. Different activities and events occur on this day.

Every Saturday in September, starting September 7th, all arriving visitors will be greeted at the Flamingo International Airport with Bonaire’s island rhythm and folkloric music. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience and take pictures with our local Ambassadors dressed in traditional folkloric outfits. As a token of our gratitude, all visitors will receive a welcome gift as part of our visitor retention program, Bonaire Ambassadors.

On September 21st, TCB will organize a ‘Tourism Scavenger Hunt,’ a fun and educational scavenger hunt in downtown Kralendijk for local children between the ages of 9 to 12. The scavenger hunt will include different stops/challenges and fun activities the participating children must complete to earn points. The scavenger hunt winners will be announced during the ‘Taste of Bonaire’ event on September 28th.

TCB also recently announced the next edition of the ‘Capture Bonaire Photo Contest.’ The contest will run for four weeks, from August 23rd until September 19th. The top three winners will be selected and announced on September 23rd, 2024, from all eligible entries on the website.

On September 27th, TCB will organize its fourth Annual Bonaire Tourism Summit, themed The Journeys We Take Together. Partners and stakeholders attending will receive an update on the latest developments in the tourism industry, including airlift, marketing efforts, public relations strategies, and more. Partners and stakeholders can register now.

The Tourism Month activities will culminate on Saturday, September 28th, at the ‘Taste of Bonaire’ event. Keep up-to-date by visiting our year-long Calendar of Events page for upcoming events.