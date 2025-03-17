Taste of Bonaire is April 4, 2025

The first Taste of Bonaire for 2025 is right around the corner.

The first Taste of Bonaire of the year, in collaboration with Fundashon Wega di Number Bonaire, will take place on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM to 10 PM. Enjoy a vibrant atmosphere celebrating the theme of Culture, filled with music and food.

Atmosphere with the Theme of Culture

The program is packed with music and talented artists, and there are stands selling both local and international dishes. The krioyo music groups Foyan Boys and Tutti Frutti, as well as DJ Kiart will be present to set the musical tone for the evening. The folkloric group Nos Pais will also perform, adding even more charm to the Taste of Bonaire.

We invite all Bonaire residents and visitors to come and spend a wonderful evening with us on Friday, April 4th, at the first Taste of Bonaire of this year, the Culture edition in Wilhelmina Park.